Hill joins fellow transfers such as Louisville’s Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Michael James , who play center and on the wing respectively, and Georgetown senior forward Dontrez Styles . The Wolfpack have one scholarship remaining, which is expected to go to a post player.

NC State is close to having its 2024-25 roster finalized with the addition of rising senior wing Marcus Hill of Bowling Green.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Hill attended Rockford (Ill.) Christian and spent his first two years at Southern Union State C.C. in Wadley, Ala. He averaged 26 points per game his sophomore year and signed with Bowling Green in the class of 2023.

Hill put up big numbers in his lone year in the MAC, averaging 20.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season. He was named first-team All-MAC and was a four-time league player of the week.

Hill’s 698 points was fifth in program history for a single season and 14th in the country. His super power was getting to the free-throw line — he went 162 of 219 on the season. In comparison, junior shooting guard Jayden Taylor led NCSU with 143 free-throw attempts.

Hill shot 44.3 percent from the field and 28.9 percent on three-pointers (26 of 90), so his game is definitely getting to the rim. He led Bowling Green in both assists (87) and turnovers (90). The Falcons went 20-14 overall and 8-10 in the MAC.

Hill scored over 30 points in three games, getting a season-high 35 against Eastern Michigan in a 92-90 overtime win Jan. 2. BGU didn’t play any high-major team, but did face one team that NC State knows well — NCAA Tournament foe Oakland. Hill had six points and three assists in a 81-62 loss Nov. 14.