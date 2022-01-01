NC State lands new punter Shane McDonough

Towson transfer Shane McDonough averaged 40.4 yards on 46 punts, with a long of 72 this past season. He had 20 that were fair caught, 15 landed inside the 20-yard line and eight that went at least 50 yards.

The connection for the former Clearwater (Fla.) High standout was an easy one — NC State special teams and tight ends coach Todd Goebbel. The two were at Marshall together in 2017 and 2018, but he never punted for the Herd.

McDonough made the move to Towson and became a third-team All-CAA performer in 2019. He also served as the kickoff man, and had 17 touchbacks. McDonough averaged 43.9 yards per punt in 2019, and landed 14 punts inside the 20-yard line and had nine over 50 yards.

NC State lost both its punter and kickoff man with star punter Trenton Gill entering the NFL Draft. Gill averaged 45.8 yards on 173 career punts in three years at NCSU. He ranked 29th in the country this past season with 45.0 yards per punt and he was 35th nationally with a 41.5 net.

NC State also returns redshirt freshman Collin Smith and freshman Ian Williams, who are both listed as kicker/punter.