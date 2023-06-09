Williams verbally committed Friday to the Wolfpack, after earning an offer last Saturday. NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson was the point man on the recruitment, and he is the sixth verbal commitment in the Wolfpack's Class of 2024. He joins Ona (W.Va.) Midland Cabell senior Cannon Lewis as linebacker commitments.

Wake Forest (N.C.) High rising senior Zane Williams didn't waste much time in making his college decision once NC State offered him.

Williams also gets to follow in his older brother's footsteps at NC State. Seth Williams was a walk-on linebacker that earned a scholarship at NC State. Two other older brothers also played college football — Blake Williams played linebacker at Guilford College, and Hunter Williams walked-on at Wake Forest, earned a scholarship and became a team captain. For good measure, offensive lineman Lance Williams is a freshman at Virginia Tech, who is from Alcoa, Tenn.

Williams wasn't sure when he’ll take his official visit to NC State but it could come in the fall or December.

NC State offered Williams on Saturday following his camp performance, which was his first Power Five Conference offer. Harvard, Wingate, Colgate and North Carolina-Pembroke had also offered. He attended junior days at Appalachian State and NC State.

The 5-foot-11, 220-pounder clocked 4.65 seconds in the 40-yard dash, and opened up eyes. He had 142 tackles, 34 tackles for loss and 10 sacks this past season, including a memorable 22-tackle, seven tackles for loss performance in a 48-14 win over rival Wake Forest Heritage.

Wake Forest High went 10-3 last year before falling 42-28 to Rolesville in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. The Cougars have a storied defensive tradition, with New York Giants star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence leading the way. Wake Forest won the NCHSAA 4AA state title in 2016, 2017 and 2018.