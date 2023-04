The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder was able to attend NC State’s Junior Day on Jan. 21, and returned March 3, and was completely sold on the Wolfpack, thanks in part to NCSU special teams coordinator and running backs coach Todd Goebbel. NC State offered him Jan. 18.

Stockbridge (Ga.) High junior running back Jayden “Duke” Scott picked NC State over Wake Forest and Rutgers on Wednesday at his high school.

Scott is ranked as the No. 35 running back in the country and the No. 66 overall prospect in Georgia in the class of 2024 by Rivals.com. The three-star prospect has at least 32 scholarship offers and has seen a handful of colleges on unofficial visits.

Scott is also pondering doing track and field in college, and clocked 10.88 seconds in the 100-meter dash last May to finish third in Georgia.

Scott closed his junior year strong after battling an injuruy with 506 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 58 carries over the last five games for 10-3 Stockbridge.