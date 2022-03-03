NC State lands junior lineman Darion Rivers

NC State emerged as a strong leader for Darion Rivers ever since the Wolfpack offered him on Junior Day on Jan. 30.

The 6-foo-6, 255-pounder pulled the trigger publicly Thursday night for NC State. Rivers has been in steady contact over the last month with NCSU offensive line coach John Garrison, and let him know around Feb. 22 that he was coming.

Rivers had been hoping to check out NC State unofficially in March, but first is trying to lead West Charlotte (N.C.) High to a NCHSAA 3A state title. West Charlotte is playing Concord (N.C.) Central Cabarrus High at 4 p.m. Saturday at Morganton (N.C.) Freedom High in the western regional title game.