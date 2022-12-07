The 7-foot-1, 225-pounder from Pawtucket, R.I., has committed to join NC State on Monday, and will be enrolling soon. He’s expected to give NCSU a boost, starting perhaps with the Vanderbilt game Dec. 17 in Chicago.

It’s relatively rare for a college to add a Rivals.com four-star prospect in the middle of the season, but then senior power forward Isaiah Miranda has been called a rare talent.

Assistant coach Joel Justus helped make the commitment happen, and it’s the first player he’s landed since joining the Wolfpack last June. It will truly be a memorable one.

Rivals.com ranks Miranda the No. 28 overall player in the country. He picked up at least 20 offers in the recruiting process. He played last year at Springfield (Mass.) Commonwealth High, and then was expected to play as a post-graduate at Southern California Academy in Santa Clarita, Calif. He averaged 20 points and 12 rebounds per game last year.

Miranda narrowed his list to UCLA, USC, Oregon, Rhode Island, Louisville, Georgetown, Connecticut and Texas on Sept. 2. The only school he has officially visited was the Cardinals.

Despite those odds, Justus and head coach Kevin Keatts kept trying. The other option Miranda could possibly have had was either playing in the G-League or see if anyone was intrigued enough to draft him in the NBA Draft next June. He was draft eligible because he graduated last year.

NC State has centers D.J. Burns and Ebenezer Duwuona, and will find out the health of Dusan Mahorcic in the near future, who hurt his right knee Tuesday. The Wolfpack also have power forwards Jack Clark, Greg Gantt and Ernest Ross. Miranda will be carving out his niche in the frontcourt.