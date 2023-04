Sometimes every past connection helps in recruiting, and that could be the case with NC State landing Stockbridge (Ga.) High junior running back Jayden “Duke” Scott on Wednesday.

Stockbridge High third-year coach Thomas Clark played at West Virginia Tech, which from 1999-2000 had a young defensive coordinator in Tony Gibson. Clark sent Gibson video of his talented Rivals.com three-star running back, and figures it led to Scott getting recruited by the Wolfpack.