NC State lands coveted senior defensive end Isaiah Shirley

Isaiah Shirley has been a key NC State recruiting target for over a year, and the Wolfpack got their man Tuesday. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end is the No. 65 strongside defensive end in the country by Rivals.com in the class of 2023, and the No. 26 overall player in the state of North Carolina.

Boone (N.C.) Watauga High senior defensive end Isaiah Shirley picked NC State. (Jacey Zembal/The Wolfpack Central)

The rising senior from Boone (N.C.) Watauga High picked NC State after officially visiting Virginia Tech and Duke, and offers from Tennessee, Wake Forest and Appalachian State. NC State offered Shirley on April 23, 2021, with defensive line coach Charley Wiles leading the charge. He unofficially visited NC State during the winter and also attended the Wolfpack's big win over Clemson on Sept. 25. MaxPreps.com had Shirley for 36 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks last year. Watauga High went 8-3 and before falling 42-31 to Waxhaw (N.C.) Cuthbertson High in the NCHSAA playoffs.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db21taXR0ZWQhISEgU28gdGhhbmtmdWwgdG8gR29kIGFuZCBldmVy eW9uZSB3aG8gaGFzIGhlbHBlZCBtZSByZWFjaCB0aGlzIHBvaW50ISBMZXTi gJlzIGdvIFBhY2vwn5C68J+QuiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1N0YXRlQ29hY2hEP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTdGF0ZUNv YWNoRDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaHdp bGVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaHdpbGVzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1J1ZmZpbk1jTmVpbGw/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJ1ZmZpbk1jTmVpbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hTYW5kZXJzMTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoU2FuZGVyczE0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzMxX0NvYWNoRkFMP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkAzMV9Db2FjaEZBTDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9QYWNrRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBhY2tGb290 YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NaWNoYWVs Q2xhcmtQUD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWljaGFlbENsYXJrUFA8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmFjZXlaZW1iYWw/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEphY2V5WmVtYmFsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzMzNmVkaXRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkAzMzZlZGl0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9QZXJmZWN0RWZmb3J0MTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBl cmZlY3RFZmZvcnQxNDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Db2FjaFRob21hczQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoVGhv bWFzNDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0FHVEc/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNBR1RH PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZDgyTVNhVlRwayI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Q4Mk1TYVZUcGs8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSXNhaWFoIFNo aXJsZXkgKEBpc2FpYWhfc2hpcmxleSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9pc2FpYWhfc2hpcmxleS9zdGF0dXMvMTUzOTMyMjM3MjA5NTg4 OTQwOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDIxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=