 Isaiah Shirley has been a key NC State recruiting target for over a year, and the Wolfpack got their man.
football

NC State lands coveted senior defensive end Isaiah Shirley

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

Isaiah Shirley has been a key NC State recruiting target for over a year, and the Wolfpack got their man Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end is the No. 65 strongside defensive end in the country by Rivals.com in the class of 2023, and the No. 26 overall player in the state of North Carolina.

Boone (N.C.) Watauga High senior defensive end Isaiah Shirley picked NC State.
Boone (N.C.) Watauga High senior defensive end Isaiah Shirley picked NC State. (Jacey Zembal/The Wolfpack Central)

The rising senior from Boone (N.C.) Watauga High picked NC State after officially visiting Virginia Tech and Duke, and offers from Tennessee, Wake Forest and Appalachian State.

NC State offered Shirley on April 23, 2021, with defensive line coach Charley Wiles leading the charge. He unofficially visited NC State during the winter and also attended the Wolfpack's big win over Clemson on Sept. 25.

MaxPreps.com had Shirley for 36 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks last year. Watauga High went 8-3 and before falling 42-31 to Waxhaw (N.C.) Cuthbertson High in the NCHSAA playoffs.

{{ article.author_name }}