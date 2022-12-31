Former Iowa State and Western Kentucky kicker Brayden Narveson announced his commitment to the Wolfpack. He’ll take over the kicking duties from Lou Groza Award winner Christopher Dunn , who went 28 of 29 field goals this season.

The rising fifth-year senior has been impressive in his own right in his college kicking career. The Scottsdale, Ariz., native has made 53 of 68 field goals and all 158 extra points. Narveson has gone 3-of-8 on field goals of 50-plus yards with a long of 53.

This past season at WKU, he went 15 of 21 on field goals. Narveson led all kickers in 2021 with 141 points thanks to going 23-of-29 on field goals and he made all 72 extra points.

Narveson went 10-of-15 on field goals his senior year at Desert Mountain High, and signed with Iowa State. He spent two years in Ames, Iowa, redshirting his first year.