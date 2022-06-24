NC State lands 4-star defensive back Zack Myers

Myers verbally committed to the Wolfpack on Friday, giving the defense a four-star dynamo from Arden (N.C.) Christ School. NC State safeties coach Joe DeForest was the point man for Myers.

Myers was originally in the class of 2023, but then reclassed to 2024 before going back to 2023 this past winter. Rivals.com ranks him the No. 19 overall athlete in the country and No. 8 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2023.

The 6-foot-1, 188-pound Myers picked NC State over Tennessee, among others. NCSU also had an ace in the hole with current sophomore cornerback Aydan White, who also attended the Christ School.

The gifted Myers also does track and field and basketball at Christ School. Myers cleared 6 feet, 6 inches in the high jump on his third and final attempt to win the NCISAA Division I state championship May 21 at Raleigh Ravenscroft High. He also finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (41.26 seconds) and was the third leg of a 10th-place 800 relay squad.

Myers spent his first six years living in Medford, Ore. HIs mother got a job teaching at Mars Hill University, and that he's enjoyed the Asheville area ever since.