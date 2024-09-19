Advertisement

Junior Noah Clark has been to NC State several times

DURHAM — Junior defensive lineman Noah Clark has emerged as a force for Durham (N.C.) Jordan High.

 Jacey Zembal
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on NC State this week

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media Tuesday.

 TigerIllustrated.com
Wolfpack newsstand — Sept. 18

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

 Jacey Zembal
Scouting Clemson

NC State failed its first national test, but now get a second chance Saturday.

 Jacey Zembal
Freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey has right attitude for challenge

NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick “C.J.” Bailey enters Saturday’s game at Clemson with a blank slate.

 Jacey Zembal

Published Sep 19, 2024
NC State knows it can't live on memory of last year's team
Jacey Zembal
NC State will try to recreate the magic of last year’s amazing postseason run with a new cast of players.

The Wolfpack return five players from last year and will try and mesh eight newcomers — five transfers and three freshman. Three of the five transfers are seniors, who will combine with fellow seniors Michael O’Connell, Breon Pass, Jayden Taylor and Ben Middlebrooks, to form an “older squad.”

NC State coach Kevin Keatts has said off and on during the summer that he’s rewatched the nine-game winning streak, which sparked the Wolfpack to win the ACC Tournament title and reach the Final Four. He sees subtle things here and there, but maybe not a magic elixir, other than players working together defensively and playing unselfishly.

