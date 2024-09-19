NC State knows it can't live on memory of last year's team

NC State will try to recreate the magic of last year’s amazing postseason run with a new cast of players.

The Wolfpack return five players from last year and will try and mesh eight newcomers — five transfers and three freshman. Three of the five transfers are seniors, who will combine with fellow seniors Michael O’Connell, Breon Pass, Jayden Taylor and Ben Middlebrooks, to form an “older squad.”

NC State coach Kevin Keatts has said off and on during the summer that he’s rewatched the nine-game winning streak, which sparked the Wolfpack to win the ACC Tournament title and reach the Final Four. He sees subtle things here and there, but maybe not a magic elixir, other than players working together defensively and playing unselfishly.