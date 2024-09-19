NC State knows it can't live on memory of last year's team

in other news
Junior Noah Clark has been to NC State several times
DURHAM — Junior defensive lineman Noah Clark has emerged as a force for Durham (N.C.) Jordan High.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on NC State this week
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media Tuesday.
Wolfpack newsstand — Sept. 18
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
Scouting Clemson
NC State failed its first national test, but now get a second chance Saturday.
Freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey has right attitude for challenge
NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick “C.J.” Bailey enters Saturday’s game at Clemson with a blank slate.
NC State will try to recreate the magic of last year’s amazing postseason run with a new cast of players.
The Wolfpack return five players from last year and will try and mesh eight newcomers — five transfers and three freshman. Three of the five transfers are seniors, who will combine with fellow seniors Michael O’Connell, Breon Pass, Jayden Taylor and Ben Middlebrooks, to form an “older squad.”
NC State coach Kevin Keatts has said off and on during the summer that he’s rewatched the nine-game winning streak, which sparked the Wolfpack to win the ACC Tournament title and reach the Final Four. He sees subtle things here and there, but maybe not a magic elixir, other than players working together defensively and playing unselfishly.