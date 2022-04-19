NC State kicker Ian Williams to transfer

NC State sophomore kicker Ian Williams is on the move.

The former Matthews (N.C.) Weddington High standout was backing up senior Christopher Dunn this upcoming season, but he’ll be taking his right leg to a new school. He appeared once in his two years at NC State, getting a kickoff against Florida State in 2020.

Williams went 7 of 12 on field goals his senior year with a long of 45 yards at Weddington High. Two of the field goals were blocked and he booted 96 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks. Weddington went 16-0 and won the NCHSAA 3AA title.

Williams, who was ranked the No. 6 kicker nationally by Kohl’s Kicking, made 18 of 21 field goals his junior year, with a long of 52. He made 70 of 71 extra points, and had 73 of 84 touchbacks. He also punted 31 times for an average of 39.8 years per punt en route to another NCHSAA state title.

Williams picked NC State over offers from Army, Charlotte, Furman and Western Carolina. The Wolfpack originally told him he’d be a preferred walk-on scenario, but then Australian punter Mackenzie Morgan transferred and a scholarship was available.