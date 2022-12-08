Dunn joined former Wolfpack kicking star Marc Primanti , who won the Groza Award in 1996. Dunn made 24 of 25 field goals with a long of 53, and he made all 30 extra points for 102 points scored. Dunn was also named first-team Walter Camp All-American.

Dunn is second in the country with field goals made and second in field-goal percentage (96.0 percent) going into the bowl season.

Dunn edged out Stanford junior kicker Joshua Karty and Michigan senior kicker Jake Moody. The latter leads the nation with 26 field goals made in 32 attempts, with a long of 54. He also leads the country with 131 points. Karty, who attended Western Alamance High in Elon, N.C., made all 18 field goals for the Cardinal with a long of 61 yards, and he was 24 of 25 on extra points for 78 points.

Dunn has 479 career points career points going into the bowl game, which is the most in ACC history. He moved past Florida State kicker Dustin Hopkins in the 30-27 double-overtime win over UNC, where he scored 12 points.

Dunn took advantage of his extra COVID year and has gone 93 of 111 on field goals and has made all 200 extra points in five years. He’s only missed six field goals under 39 yards. The 93 field goals also is the ACC and NC State record.