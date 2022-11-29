Dunn is second in the country with field goals made and second in field-goal percentage (96.0 percent).

Good thing that wasn’t the last time the Wolfpack saw him kick. He returned for a fifth season and went 24 of 25 on field goals with a long of 53, and he made all 30 extra points for 102 points scored.

Dunn was named one of three finalists Tuesday for the prestigious Lou Groza Award for being the nation’s top kicker. He joined Stanford junior kicker Joshua Karty and Michigan senior kicker Jake Moody.

Moody leads the nation with 26 field goals made in 32 attempts, with a long of 54. He also leads the country with 131 points. Karty, who attended Western Alamance High in Elon, N.C., made all 18 field goals for the Cardinal, and was 24 of 25 on extra points for 78 points.

Dunn has 479 career points career points going into the bowl game, which is the most in ACC history and first at NC State. He passed Florida State kicker Dustin Hopkins in the 30-27 double-overtime win over UNC, where he scored 12 points. He has gone 93 of 111 on field goals and has made all 200 extra points. He’s only missed six field goals under 39 yards. The 93 field goals also is the ACC and NC State record.

Dunn was also selected Monday to the Hula Bowl in Orlando.