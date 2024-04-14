NC State redshirt junior Julian Gray , who also was an All-ACC kick returner, intends to enter the portal, which opens Tuesday. Only graduate transfers and walk-ons can officially enter the portal until Tuesday. Gray had caught four passes for 50 yards in NC State's spring game April 6.

NC State’s wide receiver position got a complete overhaul following the season, and some more changes continued Sunday.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Gray caught 16 passes for 170 yards and one touchdown last year, and has 30 career catches for 293 yards and one score. He returned 17 kickoffs for an averaged of 26.0 yards and had a 82-yard touchdown against Virginia Military Institute. Gray was third in the ACC and 11th nationally in kick return average, which was the fifth-best single season mark in NCSU history.

Gray is part of an exodus of wide receivers who left NC State this past year. Gray, Terrell Timmons (Colorado), Chris Scott (Austin Peay), Anthony Smith (East Carolina), Porter Rooks (Eastern Michigan) and Joshua Crabtree (Murray State) all transferred out.

Gray was a Rivals.com three-star prospect coming out of Huntersville (N.C.) Hopewell High in the class of 2021. He didn’t get to play his senior year due to COVID, but caught 57 catches for 1,217 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games his junior year. Rivals.com ranked him the No. 33 overall player in the state of North Carolina.

Gray was NC State’s first commitment in the class March 7, 2020, and he picked the Wolfpack over offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Rutgers, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Gray joins reserver redshirt sophomore nose tackle Nick Campbell as NC State players who intend to enter the transfer portal.