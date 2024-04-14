NC State junior WR Julian Gray intends to hit transfer portal
NC State’s wide receiver position got a complete overhaul following the season, and some more changes continued Sunday.
NC State redshirt junior Julian Gray, who also was an All-ACC kick returner, intends to enter the portal, which opens Tuesday. Only graduate transfers and walk-ons can officially enter the portal until Tuesday. Gray had caught four passes for 50 yards in NC State's spring game April 6.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Gray caught 16 passes for 170 yards and one touchdown last year, and has 30 career catches for 293 yards and one score. He returned 17 kickoffs for an averaged of 26.0 yards and had a 82-yard touchdown against Virginia Military Institute. Gray was third in the ACC and 11th nationally in kick return average, which was the fifth-best single season mark in NCSU history.
Gray is part of an exodus of wide receivers who left NC State this past year. Gray, Terrell Timmons (Colorado), Chris Scott (Austin Peay), Anthony Smith (East Carolina), Porter Rooks (Eastern Michigan) and Joshua Crabtree (Murray State) all transferred out.
Gray was a Rivals.com three-star prospect coming out of Huntersville (N.C.) Hopewell High in the class of 2021. He didn’t get to play his senior year due to COVID, but caught 57 catches for 1,217 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games his junior year. Rivals.com ranked him the No. 33 overall player in the state of North Carolina.
Gray was NC State’s first commitment in the class March 7, 2020, and he picked the Wolfpack over offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Rutgers, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
Gray joins reserver redshirt sophomore nose tackle Nick Campbell as NC State players who intend to enter the transfer portal.
NC State players who have left the program:
• Michael Allen, running back, sophomore (UNLV)
• C.J. Clark, nose tackle, redshirt junior (Miami, Fla.)
• Lyndon Cooper, center, redshirt sophomore (Pittsburgh)
• Joshua Crabtree, wide receiver, redshirt sophomore (Murray State)
• Micah Crowell, running back, redshirt sophomore (retired)
• Jaleel Davis, tackle, redshirt sophomore (Florida International)
• Jackson DeSilva, wide receiver, senior
• Darius Edmundson, safety, senior (UNC-Pembroke)
• Nate Evans, cornerback, redshirt sophomore (Delaware)
• Jakeen Harris, safety, fifth-year senior (North Carolina)
• Jordan Houston, running back, senior (Marshall)
• Delbert Mimms, running back, redshirt junior (Eastern Michigan)
• MJ Morris, quarterback, sophomore (Maryland)
• Cecil Powell, safety, redshirt junior (Troy)
• Porter Rooks, wide receiver, senior (Eastern Michigan)
• Cedric Seabrough, tight end, redshirt sophomore (potentially West Georgia)
• Fred Seabrough, tight end, redshirt sophomore (switching to basketball)
• Christopher Scott, wide receiver, redshirt sophomore (Austin Peay)
• Anthony Smith, wide receiver, redshirt sophomore (East Carolina)
• Christopher Toudle, tight end, redshirt junior (Western Michigan)
• Terrell Timmons, wide receiver, sophomore (Colorado)
• Daejuan Thompson, outside linebacker, redshirt freshman
• Torren Wright, middle linebacker, redshirt freshman (Temple)
Intend to enter portal:
• Nick Campbell, nose tackle, redshirt sophomore
• Julian Gray, wide receiver/kick returner, redshirt junior
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE