NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck has some good options and flexibility at wide receiver, but the puzzle came together with senior Thayer Thomas in the slot and both Lesane and redshirt junior Devin Carter on the outside.

NC State’s confidence in junior wide receiver Keyon Lesane led to his being included Tuesday as the first-string “Z” wide receiver.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Lesane played wide receiver in every game but the regular season finale against North Carolina, when the receiver rotation shrunk, and he just played special teams. The former Matthews (N.C.) Butler High standout caught eight passes for 66 yards and rushed twice for 10 yards in 162 plays last year.

“I like Keyon and he had a tremendous fall camp for us,” Beck said. “Just his knowledge of the offense and improvement, understanding the defensive structures. He’s catching the football and getting open. He’s always been a volatile player.”

NC State coach Dave Doeren praised Thomas for having his best ever fall camp during Monday’s press conference. His ability to play inside or outside, plus be the go-to guy on trick passes is a boost to the offense.

“I think he approached every day to get better,” Thomas said. “There wasn’t a day he didn’t try and get better. His blocking and route running technique and understanding defenses. Even in that group, he stood out with how he worked and got better.”

Carter caught 31 passes for 556 yards and six touchdowns, but is easily the biggest of the receivers at 6-3 and 215 pounds. Beck just wants to see consistency from the Clayton, N.C., native.

“He just needs to be consistent,” Beck said. “He’s made some big-time plays for us last season. He’s done it in camp in camp as well. He has a physical presence, good speed and good ball skills.”

Maryland transfer Darryl Jones, sophomore Porter Rooks and redshirt freshman Julian Gray made up the second-string at wide receiver, with Rooks in the slot.

Historically, the Wolfpack play at least five or six receivers, but that could be more this season with such great depth.

“We are very flexible with that [slot and outside guys],” Beck said. “We have two or three guys that can play in the spot, and four-five guys that play on the perimeter.”

Beck expects a fast and hard-playing East Carolina defense Saturday.

“They run to the ball well and do a lot of integral things,” Beck said. “We have to be patient and see what their plan is against us. Then find ways to attack it.”

Beck and the players are just glad to finally get to play games again for the first time since the North Carolina victory Nov. 26, 2021.

“It will be good to get into some type of routine,” Beck said. “We’ve had a lot of practice in the fall and spring and the bowl practices for nothing. Well, I won’t say nothing, but we have gotten better. Our guys are very hungry.”

• Shared commercial: NC State outside linebacker Drake Thomas and East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers did a commercial together for Dogwood State Bank.

Thomas has yet to be driving around the area and heard it on the radio, but he was glad to do his part.

“I got contacted and they asked me to send a voice memo,” Thomas said. “I haven’t heard it. They sent me the initial thing when they were putting it together.”

Thomas isn’t friends with Ahlers, but knows him and have talked to him a couple of times.

“He has a lot of experience and he makes pretty good decisions,” Thomas said. “He’s a big guy than can run the ball a little bit. He’s talented and a good quarterback.”

• TV watching: NC State redshirt sophomore left tackle Anthony Belton was excited to see college football on Saturday.

Belton watched parts of Northwestern vs. Nebraska in Ireland, Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky and Florida A&M at North Carolina on Saturday.

“Watching those games Saturday, it is that time to get ready,” Belton said. “I was in the house all day watching football. You could tell that we are just ready to get that Saturday feeling back. You can tell when college football is in the air.”