NC State Junior Day instant reactions

NC State held its first big Junior Day on Sunday, and the star power came out. We'll be updating with the various reactions in the near future, so check back in the future.

Class of 2023

"It was great. A lot of really good players — Noah Rogers, KC [Kevin Concepcion], Hollywood [Daylan Smothers], Nathan Leacock, Jah [Jamaal Jarrett] and a few others. Expecting to see a few dominos fall soon! — Lex Thomas

"That’s the coaches are real and will be the same person from there and until the day I get there." — Monteque Rhames

"I just got in more depth with the defense for State." — Keith Sampson Jr.

"It was really nice and enjoyed learning a lot more about their culture! Which I liked." — Isaiah Shirley

"It was straight." — Kevin Concepcion

"Man, it was great." — Jamaal Jarrett

"It was awesome! I loved it. Awesome atmosphere. I learned the NC State has high standards, and if you decide to come to NC State, they are gonna get the best out of you. "They just don’t only care about football, but they also care about your life after football, and making you into the person you’ll become."

"Things I liked at the Junior Day was getting to know a lot more about the football, academic, and character development programs they have. Talking to more coaches, getting to know more coaches, and obviously trying on uniforms. "One thing I learned at the Junior Day is about the different formation the running backs [line up in], what they run the most and what keys to ready on for inside zone and outside zone." — Marqies McCombs

Class of 2024

"It was really cool. I learned a lot about their program and ways to play, that I can take back to my school. But the atmosphere was great." — Micah Gilbert

"Great to spend time with coaches and staff, enjoyed learning about everything State has to offer. The favorite part was probably sitting in the film room and talking with [tight ends and special teams] Coach [Todd] Goebbel." — Jack Larsen

"The Junior Day was amazing. Starting off with the food, it was amazing. Then getting to meet in the meeting room and have a meeting just like a college player, that experience was amazing. I learned a lot about how to keep your body healthy, how to get stronger and also how to stay in good shape while being a student-athlete. "It was a great experience seeing a couple of good guys such as Daylon Smothers, Keith Sampson Jr , Jonathan Paylor and JT Smith, it was a great day to be at NC State and I will be back!" — Anthony Quinn Jr.

"It’s was great to see some familiar faces and catch up with coaches and to see how it would be in the future." — Jonathan Paylor

Tweets from the event:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFtIHRydWx5IEh1bWJsZSBhbmQgdGhhbmtmdWwgdG8gcmVjZWl2 ZSBteSBmaXJzdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvU2Nob2xhcnNoaXBPZmZlcj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I1NjaG9sYXJzaGlwT2ZmZXI8L2E+IGZyb20gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QYWNrRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFBhY2tGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaFNhbUdyZWluZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGNvYWNoU2FtR3JlaW5lcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEdhcnJpc29uT0w/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QENvYWNoR2Fycmlzb25PTDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Db2FjaEt1cnRSb3Blcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29h Y2hLdXJ0Um9wZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q29hY2hRX19fP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFFfX188L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2haYXBIYXdraW5z P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFphcEhhd2tpbnM8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFycmlzX2NvYWNoP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBoYXJyaXNfY29hY2g8L2E+IFRIQU5LIFlBTEwg U08gTVVDSOKaqu+4j/CflLQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzFaVk1y WHJtVXoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8xWlZNclhybVV6PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IERhcmlvbiBSaXZlcnMgKEBEYXJpb25SaXZlcnMzNCkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EYXJpb25SaXZlcnMzNC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ4 NzkzNzUxODkyMjM0MjQwNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5 IDMwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=