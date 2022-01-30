NC State Junior Day instant reactions
NC State held its first big Junior Day on Sunday, and the star power came out.
We'll be updating with the various reactions in the near future, so check back in the future.
Class of 2023
"It was great. A lot of really good players — Noah Rogers, KC [Kevin Concepcion], Hollywood [Daylan Smothers], Nathan Leacock, Jah [Jamaal Jarrett] and a few others. Expecting to see a few dominos fall soon! — Lex Thomas
"That’s the coaches are real and will be the same person from there and until the day I get there." — Monteque Rhames
"I just got in more depth with the defense for State." — Keith Sampson Jr.
"It was really nice and enjoyed learning a lot more about their culture! Which I liked." — Isaiah Shirley
"It was straight." — Kevin Concepcion
"Man, it was great." — Jamaal Jarrett
"It was awesome! I loved it. Awesome atmosphere. I learned the NC State has high standards, and if you decide to come to NC State, they are gonna get the best out of you.
"They just don’t only care about football, but they also care about your life after football, and making you into the person you’ll become."
"Things I liked at the Junior Day was getting to know a lot more about the football, academic, and character development programs they have. Talking to more coaches, getting to know more coaches, and obviously trying on uniforms.
"One thing I learned at the Junior Day is about the different formation the running backs [line up in], what they run the most and what keys to ready on for inside zone and outside zone." — Marqies McCombs
Class of 2024
"It was really cool. I learned a lot about their program and ways to play, that I can take back to my school. But the atmosphere was great." — Micah Gilbert
"Great to spend time with coaches and staff, enjoyed learning about everything State has to offer. The favorite part was probably sitting in the film room and talking with [tight ends and special teams] Coach [Todd] Goebbel." — Jack Larsen
"The Junior Day was amazing. Starting off with the food, it was amazing. Then getting to meet in the meeting room and have a meeting just like a college player, that experience was amazing. I learned a lot about how to keep your body healthy, how to get stronger and also how to stay in good shape while being a student-athlete.
"It was a great experience seeing a couple of good guys such as Daylon Smothers, Keith Sampson Jr , Jonathan Paylor and JT Smith, it was a great day to be at NC State and I will be back!" — Anthony Quinn Jr.
"It’s was great to see some familiar faces and catch up with coaches and to see how it would be in the future." — Jonathan Paylor
