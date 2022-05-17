The competition to land Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic junior left tackle Oluwatosin Babalade has been fierce this spring.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder has earned 30 offers with NC State offensive line coach John Garrison offering last Thursday. Babalade, who goes by Tosin or "Tree," was one of the standouts at the Rivals Camp Series in Coatesville, Pa., this past weekend.