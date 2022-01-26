NC State jumps in with junior lineman Nathan Efobi
NC State offered one of the top junior lineman in Georgia on Monday.
NCSU offensive line coach John Garrison offered Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth High lineman Nathan Efobi, who believes he can help a college on either side of the line. Rivals.com has him as the No. 19 defensive tackle in the country in the class of 2023, and the No. 31 overall player in Georgia.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news