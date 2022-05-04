NC State jumps in with junior lineman Deandre Duffus
Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna High junior left guard Deandre Duffus is just beginning his recruitment, which is good for NC State.
NC State jumped in Tuesday with a scholarship offer to the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder, and the Wolfpack have a general connection to Duffus. His best friend is junior center and teammate William Larkins, who is the younger brother of NC State redshirt freshman defensive end Claude Larkins Jr. William Larkins has verbally committed to Indiana, helping the Hoosiers be in a good position with Duffus also.
