NC State isn't a stranger to adjusting to new starting QBs

NC State is no stranger to having new quarterbacks start over the last five years.

NCSU coach Dave Doeren announced Monday that senior starting quarterback Grayson McCall is “day-to-day” while healing from his injury suffered after 27 plays in the 30-20 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

Freshman quarterback Cedrick “C.J.” Bailey, a former Rivals.com four-star prospect, will start Saturday against Clemson in Death Valley. Former three-star redshirt freshman Lex Thomas will be the backup quarterback if McCall can’t play.

Bailey went 13-of-20 for 156 yards and an interception, plus four carries for 27 yards and his first career score in the win over the Bulldogs. NC State coach Dave Doeren could sense the players rallied to help support Bailey.