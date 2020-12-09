NC State is very high on 2022 forward Jai Smith's list
Three-star 2022 power forward Jai Smith of Word of God Academy in Raleigh, N.C., has seen his stock soar this summer and has accumulated a laundry list of Power Five offers.
One of which came from NC State and head coach Kevin Keatts in October.
Smith talked to The Wolfpacker this week to discuss his recruitment, his offer from NC State and his interest in potentially joining the Wolfpack.
I am blessed and excited to say that I’ve received an offer from Nc State. pic.twitter.com/y7K9znLiKs— Jai Smith (@jai_smith131) October 14, 2020
