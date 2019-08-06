NC State is family to WR commit Nate McCollum
Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolfpacker.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card
Hampton (Ga.) Dutchtown wide receiver Nate McCollum announced his decision on March 31 to commit to NC State, and he hasn't second guessed that choice.
The dual-sport athlete is firmly committed to NC State in both baseball and football. He mainly keeps in contact with the football staff.
"It's good. We stay in touch every day," McCollum said. "Coach [George] McDonald and I have a great relationship. Coach [Dave] Doeren -- it's all family there."
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news