{{ timeAgo('2019-08-06 16:00:00 -0500') }} football

NC State is family to WR commit Nate McCollum

NC State wide receiver Nate McCollum is still fired up about his pledge to the Wolfpack (Rivals.com)
Mike Singer • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer

Hampton (Ga.) Dutchtown wide receiver Nate McCollum announced his decision on March 31 to commit to NC State, and he hasn't second guessed that choice.

The dual-sport athlete is firmly committed to NC State in both baseball and football. He mainly keeps in contact with the football staff.

"It's good. We stay in touch every day," McCollum said. "Coach [George] McDonald and I have a great relationship. Coach [Dave] Doeren -- it's all family there."

