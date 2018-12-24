Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

The NC State men’s basketball team used the springboard of defeating No. 7-ranked Auburn last Wednesday to enter The Associated Press top 25 poll for the first time since Feb. 2013.

The Wolfpack entered the poll at No. 20 in the country and one of six ACC programs in the top 25. NCSU will play as a ranked team against Loyola (Md.) on Friday for the first time since playing Miami (Fla.) on Feb. 2, 2013.The Wolfpack were No. 19 in the country at the time, but lost on a last second Reggie Johnson basket with 0.8 seconds remaining.

NC State improved to 11- 1 overall after defeating South Carolina-Upstate on Saturday, ensuring the likely ranking Monday. Auburn fell five spots to No. 12.

This is the 52nd week since the 1999-2000 season that NC State has been in the AP poll, including four times in the preseason poll.