NC State head coach Kevin Keatts isn’t sure if junior point guard Markell Johnson will be healthy enough to play Thursday at Louisville.

Johnson went up high to try and block a shot, but came crashing down on his hip and back against Pittsburgh on Jan. 12, ending his performance after playing just nine minutes. He missed the 71-67 loss at Wake Forest on Jan. 15 and the 77-73 win at Notre Dame last Saturday.

The No. 21-ranked Wolfpack know how to play without their floor general from Cleveland, Ohio, but would rather have his explosiveness and ability to shoot 46 percent from three-point land on the court.

“He’s a guy that can play on Thursday or play three or four weeks from now,” Keatts said. “I know that sounds a little weird to say that. I am not going to play him until mentally and physically he feels ready to play.

“He took a pretty nasty fall,” Keatts added. “He doesn’t have a lot of meat in that area, so he fell on his hip and his back. He is really, really sore.”

Johnson is averaging 13 points per game if you take out his two injury-shortened appearances this season. He erupted for 27 points and went 5 of 8 on three-pointers in the 78-71 win over then No. 7-ranked Auburn on Dec. 19. He also had 20 points and four three-pointers in the 87-82 comeback win at Miami (Fla.) on Jan. 3.

Johnson has been getting shots up with no contact at NCSU practices. He has shown good progress of late.

“If he is able to play and he feels though he can play, and the doctors and the trainers say he can play, then certainly, we’ll love to have him back in the lineup playing," Keatts said.

Sophomore combo guard Braxton Beverly has taken over the point guard duties in Johnson’s absence. He has 11 assists to just five turnovers the last three games. However, He is shooting a combined 7 of 29 from the field, including 6 of 24 on three-pointers.

NC State also played parts of the second half with redshirt junior C.J. Bryce orchestrating the victory over the Fighting Irish. Bryce worked on his playmaking skills and jump shot during his redshirt year last year after transferring in from UNCW.

“Markell is a big piece of our puzzle,” Bryce said. “Playing without him can be tough at times because he is our starting point guard. Whatever I need to do for the team to win, I’ll do it.”

Louisville is off to a 4-1 start in the ACC, with the four wins by an average score of 19 points. Sophomore power forward Jordan Nwora has broken out this season, averaging 18.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game and shooting 41.1 percent from three-point land. He has gone a combined 22 of 32 from the field for 57 points the last two contests.

“Nwora is playing really good basketball and he is shooting the ball well,” Keatts said.