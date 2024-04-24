NC State hoops transfer hot board, version 3.0
NC State has lost at least L.J. Thomas, Ernest Ross and Kam Woods to the transfer portal and have one scholarship left to use.
Here is a look at the third version of the NC State hoops transfer hot board.
Commitments
Louisville junior center Brandon Huntley-Hatfield averaged 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and is expected to officially visit NC State starting Sunday evening, and has planned a trip for Indiana in mid-April. He was ranked No. 36 by Rivals.com in the class of 2021 and played a year at Tennessee. Louisville went 12-52 the last two years, but Huntley-Hatfield made big strides this season.
Huntley-Hatfield had eight double-double for points and rebounds this season, and had at least 20 points in six games this season. Huntley-Hatfield had 29 points and seven rebounds in a 101-92 win vs. Florida State on Feb. 3. He also had 20 points and 11 boards in a 83-69 loss vs. Duke on Jan. 23.
James averaged 12.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season, and shot 39.6 percent from the field and 34 percent on three-pointers. Louisville finished last in the ACC and went 8-24.
James went 5 of 6 on three-pointers en route to 26 points and five rebounds in a 80-71 win at Miami (Fla.) on Jan. 10. He also had 25 points in the season opener in a 94-93 win over Maryland-Baltimore Country. James scored at least 20 points in four contests.
Dontrez Styles didn't play much his first two years at North Carolina, but finally got on the court at Georgetown this season. Styles averaged 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He shot 43.0 percent from the field, 36.8 percent on three-pointers and 77.6 percent at the free-throw line this season. Georgetown went 9-23 overall and 2-18 in the Big East.
Styles scored at least 20 points in five games this season, and had two double-doubles. Styles scored a season-high 26 points, plus eight rebounds and three three-pointers in a 83-72 win over Mount St. Mary’s on Nov. 18. Styles scored a Big East-best 23 points and three three-pointers in a 89-64 win over Connecticut on Feb. 10.
Transfers who have visited
