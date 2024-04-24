NC State has lost at least L.J. Thomas, Ernest Ross and Kam Woods to the transfer portal and have one scholarship left to use. Here is a look at the third version of the NC State hoops transfer hot board.



Commitments

Louisville junior center Brandon Huntley-Hatfield averaged 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and is expected to officially visit NC State starting Sunday evening, and has planned a trip for Indiana in mid-April. He was ranked No. 36 by Rivals.com in the class of 2021 and played a year at Tennessee. Louisville went 12-52 the last two years, but Huntley-Hatfield made big strides this season. Huntley-Hatfield had eight double-double for points and rebounds this season, and had at least 20 points in six games this season. Huntley-Hatfield had 29 points and seven rebounds in a 101-92 win vs. Florida State on Feb. 3. He also had 20 points and 11 boards in a 83-69 loss vs. Duke on Jan. 23.

James averaged 12.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season, and shot 39.6 percent from the field and 34 percent on three-pointers. Louisville finished last in the ACC and went 8-24. James went 5 of 6 on three-pointers en route to 26 points and five rebounds in a 80-71 win at Miami (Fla.) on Jan. 10. He also had 25 points in the season opener in a 94-93 win over Maryland-Baltimore Country. James scored at least 20 points in four contests.