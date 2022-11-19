The Wolfpack were never seriously challenged, with the Phoenix (1-4 overall) cutting it to five points three different times in the second half. NC State mostly led between 8-and13 points in the second half.

NC State found a way to score to score in spurts to lead 37-27 at halftime. The first was a 12-0 run to take an early 17-7 lead, sparked by three-pointers from redshirt junior power forward Jack Clark and sophomore shooting guard Terquavion Smith.

Clark continued to play well and was part of the second mini-spurt, helping the Wolfpack close out the first half on a 8-2 run. Clark and redshirt junior wing Casey Morsell both hit three-pointers, and the Wolfpack had to play the last 4:41 without Smith and Jarkel Joiner due to foul trouble.

NC State had to manage operating against Elon’s zone defense, but the Wolfpack did hit 11 three-pointers in the game, but it took 33 attempts.

Clark had his best game this season with 21 points and nine rebounds and he went 3 of 10 on three-pointers. He was complemented by Smith’s 16 points and four assists, and he went 4 of 13 on three-pointers.

Morsell continued his strong play of late with 15 points, eight rebounds and 3 of 6 on three-pointers. He was coming off getting 26 points and six three-pointers against Florida International.

The Wolfpack also got a spark from senior center Dusan Mahorcic with nine points and 14 rebounds in 22 minutes of action.

NC State shot 42 percent from the field, but only got to the free-throw line six times (making five).

Elon was led by senior wing Torrence Watson, who had 20 points, eight rebounds and went 4 of 7 on three-pointers. The Missouri transfer was one of two players to reach double figures. The Phoenix shot 38.3 percent from the field.

NC State will leave Monday for the Bahamas, and play Kansas at 12 p.m. Wednesday.