The 63-year-old Anae doesn’t have a previous connection to NCSU coach Dave Doeren , other than facing each other the last few years. He does have a connection to NC State defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Tony Gibson and Wolfpack special assistant Ruffin McNeill .

NC State has found its new offensive coordinator, hiring Syracuse's Robert Anae per reports, who also held the same position at Virginia from 2016-21.

Anae and Gibson were on the Arizona Staff in 2011. Anae was the offensive line coach that year and Gibson was the associate head coach, safeties and special teams coach for the Wildcats under coach Rich Rodriguez. Arizona went 8-5 that season.

Anae coached with McNeill at UNLV from 1997-98, at Texas Tech from 2000-2004 and at Virginia in 2016.

Anae replaces Tim Beck, who was hired as the head coach at Coastal Carolina on Sunday. Syracuse averaged 28.3 points, 142.8 rushing yards and 223.8 passing yards per game this season. The Orange topped NC State 24-9 on Oct. 15.

Virginia’s offense was wildly productive in 2021 with Anae and quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who entered the portal recently. The Cavaliers averaged 34.6 points, 123.2 rushing yards and 392.6 passing yards a contest. Without Anae, UVA struggled this pass season offensively.

The Laie, Hawaii, native played center and guard for BYU from 1981-84, helping the Cougars win the 1984 National Championship. He was drafted in the third round of the 1985 USFL Draft by the New Jersey Generals.

Anae eventually became a graduate assistant at both Hawaii and BYU, and then worked his way to being the offensive line coach at Boise State, UNLV and Texas Tech. He was with coach Mike Leach and McNeill with the Red Raiders from 2000-04, where he learned everything about the "Air Raid" offense.

Anae returned to BYU from 2005-10 as the offensive coordinator and inside wide receiver coach under Mendenhall. The two worked off-and-on until 2021.

During one of the “off” periods, Anae coached at Arizona in 2011 under Mike Stoops, and then was kept by Rodriguez. He coached the offensive line both years, and was the run-game coordinator in 2011.

He returned to BYU as associate head coach, offensive coordinator and inside wide receiver coach from 2013-15, and then offensive coordinator and inside wide receiver coach at Virginia with Mendenhall.