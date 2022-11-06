Whether it was Morris making key plays or the defense rattling Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman and the Demon Deacons’ offense, it proved to be NC State’s night.

"It takes everybody to do their job," Morris said.

NC State improved to 7-2 and have new-found momentum after essentially having its “pour it out game.” The Wolfpack finished with three interceptions and four sacks, and extended their home winning streak to 16 games, which tied a school record.

Morris was cool under pressure in throwing for 210 yards and three touchdowns to help defeat Wake Forest 30-21 in his first college start Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

“That was fun to watch and a team win,” NCSU coach Dave Doeren said. “The fans were fantastic tonight.

“He [Morris] has the players playing hard for him. They believe in him. He’s taking care of the football. He’s way ahead of where we thought he’d be at this point in his career.”

The offense that struggled to score against Florida State, Syracuse and half of the Virginia Tech game is a thing of the past. NC State, who hosts Boston College next week, should also get a boost in the polls with its No. 21 ranking this upcoming week. Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Illinois, Syracuse and Wake Forest, were all ranked ahead of NC State and fell Saturday.

The defense held Wake Forest to 25 carries for just 17 yards and a touchdown and had seven quarterback hurries and nine tackles for loss. Senior middle linebacker Isaiah Moore and junior outside linebacker Drake Thomas combined for 19 tackles, three sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss.

“Wake Forest has been a headache for a lot of us who have been here four, five, six years,” Moore said. “To get a big win over them is huge. We had given up 87 points to them the last two years. We really took this game personal. To hold them to 21 means a lot to us.”

Senior kicker Christopher Dunn had three field goals, including a 51-yarder, only had 38 yards in penalties and even redshirt freshman backup punter Caden Noonkester came through with three punts for a 45.3 average in replacing injured Shane McDonough. Wake Forest in turn missed a crucial field goal.

“Chris Dunn is automatic again,” Doeren said. “I lived the other side of this thing, so for me, it’s an incredible luxury to have Chris Dunn. I’m so happy for him.

“To have the year he’s having, that is why he came back for this extra season. It is to be the best kicker in college football, and that is what he is right now. Nobody has one better than we do.”

Morris spread the ball around to seven different receivers and senior Darryl Jones caught two passes for touchdowns, and junior Keyon Lesane had a signature moment during a drive to finish the night with three receptions for 71 yards and a score.

The NC State receivers were maligned at one point this season, but clicked tonight.

“I think it is just sticking with it,” Doeren said. “When you make mistakes here in our program, we talk about them.

“Keyon is playing with tremendous confidence right now and he had a great week of practice. I’m happy for Darry.”

NC State got on the board twice in the first half, with both drives different from each other. It helped set the tone in building a 17-14 lead, and it was clear the Demon Deacons were off their rhythm. Wake Forest was rattled last week in having eight turnovers and allowing eight sacks in a 48-21 loss at Louisville.

Hartman’s final numbers look good on paper with 397 passing yards and two touchdowns, but between the interceptions and the steady pressure on him, the Wolfpack’s defense helped set the tone.

“Wake Forest is a good football team and a well-coached team with good players,” Doeren said. “That was a really good win for our program tonight.”

The previously mentioned Lesane made a pair of spectacular catches — one from 44 yards on a post — and the other was a 12-yard slant where he held on for the touchdown. The score gave NC State a 10-7 lead with 7:39 left in the second quarter.

NC State’s offensive line took over on the second scoring drive. Whether it was opening massive holes for freshman running back Michael Allen, or giving Morris time to find Jones in the end zone for a 13-yard score, they did its job on the drive. Allen gained 21 yards on his first two carries, giving the Wolfpack some momentum.

Wake Forest aired it out but at the same time couldn’t get comfortable. NC State had three sacks in the first half and Jakeen Harris picked off Hartman. The struggles during the third quarter of Wake Forest’s game at Louisville carried over just enough. Hartman threw for 189 yards and a touchdown in the first half, but NC State made sure that he had to make nearly every play for the Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest best play on the drive resulted in Taylor Morin making an impressive grab in the end zone for a 24-yard score that game the Demon Deacons a 14-10 lead. NC State’s offensive line then took over and the lead ended up short-lived.