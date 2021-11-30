NC State has six players on first-team All-ACC squads
NC State had six players earn first-team All-ACC by the media Tuesday.
NC State sophomore left tackle Ikem Ekwonu led the offensive line voting with 170 points from the 50-member media panel to be the lone first-team offensive performer for the Wolfpack. Ekwonu recently won the ACC’s Jacobs blocking trophy and is a finalist for the 2021 Outland Trophy. He allowed two sacks and had 67 knockdowns in 819 plays this season.
NC State senior nose tackle Corey Durden earned first-team at defensive tackle, sharing the honors after tying Clemson’s Tyler Davis with 78 points. The Florida State graduate transfer had 31 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and seven quarterback hurries.
Sophomore middle linebacker Drake Thomas had the most points at his position with 148. Thomas led the Wolfpack with 100 tackles, three interceptions and 13.5 tackles for loss, and tied for first on the team with six sacks. He ranked fourth in the league in tackles.
Rounding out the defensive first-team standouts, junior strong safety Tanner Ingle made the squad. He finished with 82 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, four passes broken up and an interception.
NC State also grabbed two first-team All-ACC spots on special teams with redshirt junior punter Trenton Gill and sophomore kick returner Zonovan Knight. Gill led the ACC in punting with 44.4 yards per punt, and placed 31 punts inside the 20-yard line. He punted 65 times and had 23 fair caught and 23 were 50-plus yards.
Knight returned 16 kickoffs for 550 yards (34.4 average) and two touchdowns. He had touchdowns against both Wake Forest and Syracuse. Knight was also honorable mention at running back after rushing for 753 yard and three touchdowns on 140 carries, plus 21 catches for 156 yards.
The Wolfpack also had senior wide receiver Emeka Emezie earn second-team All-ACC, and redshirt junior center Grant Gibson was third team.
Emezie led NC State with 60 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns, including his memorable two scores against UNC this past Friday in the big win.
Gibson, who arrived at NC State as a defensive tackle, had 40 pancake blocks in 829 snaps this season.
Joining Knight on the honorable mentions selections included redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary, senior defensive end Daniel Joseph, redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore, junior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams and redshirt freshman cornerback Shyheim Battle.
Fourteen NC State players filled slots, with some grabbing two slots like Zonovan Knight being first-team at kick returner, and honorable mention at running back.
2021 All-ACC Football Teams For Media
First-Team Offense
QB - Kenny Pickett, Pitt, 181
RB - Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 187
RB - Mataeo Durant, Duke, 154
WR - Jordan Addison, Pitt, 186
WR - Josh Downs, North Carolina, 161
WR - Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia, 131 (tie)
WR - A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, 131 (tie)
TE - Jelani Woods, Virginia, 134
AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 126
OT - Ikem Ekwonu, NC State, 170
OT - Zach Tom, Wake Forest, 104
OG - Zion Johnson, Boston College, 156
OG - Caleb Chandler, Louisville, 65
C - Alec Lindstrom, Boston College, 86
First-Team Defense
DE - Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State, 189
DE - Cody Roscoe, Syracuse, 112
DT - Calijah Kancey, Pitt, 133
DT - Corey Durden, NC State, 78 (tie)
DT - Tyler Davis, Clemson, 78 (tie)
LB - Drake Thomas, NC State, 148
LB - Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 134
LB - James Skalski, Clemson, 128
CB - Mario Goodrich, Clemson, 110
CB - Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson, 105
S - Jammie Robinson, Florida State, 106
S - Tanner Ingle, NC State, 92
First-Team Special Teams
PK - Nick Sciba, Wake Forest, 183
P - Trenton Gill, NC State, 142
SP - Zonovan Knight, NC State, 146
Second-Team Offense
QB - Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, 80
RB - Ty Chandler, North Carolina, 120
RB - Pat Garwo, Boston College, 86
WR - Charleston Rambo, Miami, 126
WR - Emeka Emezie, NC State, 110
WR - Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest, 91
TE - Lucas Krull, Pitt, 80
AP - Keytaon Thompson, Virginia, 77
OT - Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 94
OT - Carter Warren, Pitt, 69
OG - Christian Mahogany, Boston College, 62
OG - DJ Scaife, Miami, 56
C - Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia, 62
Second-Team Defense
DE - Myles Murphy, Clemson, 108
DE - Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt, 98
DT - Miles Fox, Wake Forest, 72
DT - Myles Murphy, North Carolina, 69
LB - Yasir Addullah, Louisville, 92
LB - Nick Jackson, Virginia, 84
LB - Quez Jackson, Georgia Tech, 71 (tie)
LB - SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 71 (tie)
CB - Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech, 76
CB - Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 60 (tie)
CB - Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville, 60 (tie)
S - Traveon Redd, Wake Forest, 76
S - Brandon Hill, Pitt, 68
Second-Team Special Teams
PK - B.T. Potter, Clemson, 87
P - Lou Hedley, Miami, 98
SP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 112
Third-Team Offense
QB - Brennan Armstrong, Virginia, 68
RB - Jashaun Corbin, Florida State, 62
RB - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 54
WR - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 77
WR - Billy Kemp, Virginia, 37
WR - Jake Bobo, Duke, 32
TE - Marshon Ford, Louisville, 72
AP - Jordan Addison, Pitt, 75
OT - Ben Petrula, Boston College, 68
OT - Gabe Houy, Pitt, 44
OG - Marcus Minor, Pitt, 53
OG - Sean Maginn, Wake Forest, 53
C - Grant Gibson, NC State, 53
Third-Team Defense
DE - Keir Thomas, Florida State, 53
DE - Xavier Thomas, Clemson, 52
DT - Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 60
DT - DeWayne Carter, Duke, 51
LB - Shaka Heyward, Duke, 45
LB - Tomon Fox, North Carolina, 40
LB - Jeremiah Gemmel, North Carolina, 39
CB - Brandon Sebastian, Boston College, 58
CB - Duce Chestnut, Syracuse, 40
S - Cam'Ron Kelly, North Carolina, 61
S - Andrew Mukuba, Clemson, 58
Third-Team Special Teams
PK - Sam Scarton, Pitt, 55
P - Peter Moore, Virginia Tech, 83
SP - Tayvion Robinson, Virginia Tech, 57
Honorable Mention
QB - Sam Howell, North Carolina, 19
QB - Devin Leary, NC State, 18
RB - Zonovan Knight, NC State, 45
RB - Jaylan Knighton, Miami, 31
WR - Jake Bobo, Duke, 32
WR - Tre Turner, Virginia Tech, 25
TE - Trae Barry, Boston College, 25
TE - Davis Allen, Clemson, 22
TE - Brandon Chapman, Wake Forest, 18
TE - Gavin Bartholomew, Pitt, 16
AP - Will Shipley, Clemson, 41
AP - Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 38
OT - Zion Nelson, Miami, 41
OT - Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse, 37
OT - Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech, 27
OT - Tyler Vrabel, Boston College, 25
OT - Bobby Haskins, Virginia, 22
OT - Devin Cochran, Georgia Tech, 15
OG - Will Putnam, Clemson, 45
OG - Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, 42
OG - Dillan Gibbons, Florida State, 41
OG - Jake Kradel, Pitt, 37
OG - Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech, 30
OG - Marcus McKethan, North Carolina, 28
OG - Jacob Monk, Duke, 24
OG - Devontay Love-Taylor, Florida State, 23
OG - Loic Ngassam Nya, Wake Forest, 21
C - Jack Wohlabaugh, Duke, 43
C - Owen Drexel, Pitt, 41
C - Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest, 38
C - Airon Servais, Syracuse, 20
C - Cole Bentley, Louisville, 19
C - Brock Hoffman, Virginia Tech, 17
DE - Rondell Bothroyd, Wake Forest, 49
DE - Marcus Valdez, Boston College, 23
DE - Daniel Joseph, NC State, 22
DE - Deslin Alexandre, Pitt, 19
DT - Robert Cooper, Florida State, 50
DT - Fabien Lovett, Florida State, 48
DT - Jordan Williams, Virginia Tech, 41
DT - Ray Vohasek, North Carolina, 36
DT - Josh Black, Syracuse, 32
DT - Djimon Brooks, Georgia Tech, 15
LB - Dax Hollifield, Virginia Tech, 38
LB - Luke Masterson, Wake Forest, 37
LB - Isaiah Moore, NC State, 35
LB - Baylon Spector, Clemson, 32
LB - C.J. Avery, Louisville, 31
LB - Phil Campbell III, Pitt, 18
LB - Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech, 16
LB - John Petrishen, Pitt, 15
CB - Tony Grimes, North Carolina, 39
CB - Damarri Mathis, Pitt, 38
CB - Ja'Sir Taylor, Wake Forest, 38
CB - Tyrique Stevenson, Miami, 35
CB - Garrett Williams, Syracuse, 34
CB - Caelen Carson, Wake Forest, 23
CB - Tyler Baker-Williams, NC State, 22
CB - Shyheim Battle, NC State, 20
S - Nolan Turner, Clemson, 52
S - Jaiden Woodbey, Boston College, 43
S - Erick Hallett II, Pitt, 42
S - Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech, 39
S - Nasir Peoples, Virginia Tech, 37
S - Kenderick Duncan, Louisville, 31
S - Qwynnterrio Cole, Louisville, 23
S - Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech, 23
S - James Williams, Miami, 17
PK - Andy Borregales, Miami, 27
P - Will Spiers, Clemson, 22
SP - Jaylen Stinson, Duke, 43
SP - Cal Adomitis, Pitt, 26
