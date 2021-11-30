NC State has six players on first-team All-ACC squads

NC State had six players earn first-team All-ACC by the media Tuesday.

NC State sophomore left tackle Ikem Ekwonu led the offensive line voting with 170 points from the 50-member media panel to be the lone first-team offensive performer for the Wolfpack. Ekwonu recently won the ACC’s Jacobs blocking trophy and is a finalist for the 2021 Outland Trophy. He allowed two sacks and had 67 knockdowns in 819 plays this season.

NC State senior nose tackle Corey Durden earned first-team at defensive tackle, sharing the honors after tying Clemson’s Tyler Davis with 78 points. The Florida State graduate transfer had 31 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and seven quarterback hurries.

Sophomore middle linebacker Drake Thomas had the most points at his position with 148. Thomas led the Wolfpack with 100 tackles, three interceptions and 13.5 tackles for loss, and tied for first on the team with six sacks. He ranked fourth in the league in tackles.

Rounding out the defensive first-team standouts, junior strong safety Tanner Ingle made the squad. He finished with 82 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, four passes broken up and an interception.

NC State also grabbed two first-team All-ACC spots on special teams with redshirt junior punter Trenton Gill and sophomore kick returner Zonovan Knight. Gill led the ACC in punting with 44.4 yards per punt, and placed 31 punts inside the 20-yard line. He punted 65 times and had 23 fair caught and 23 were 50-plus yards.

Knight returned 16 kickoffs for 550 yards (34.4 average) and two touchdowns. He had touchdowns against both Wake Forest and Syracuse. Knight was also honorable mention at running back after rushing for 753 yard and three touchdowns on 140 carries, plus 21 catches for 156 yards.

The Wolfpack also had senior wide receiver Emeka Emezie earn second-team All-ACC, and redshirt junior center Grant Gibson was third team.

Emezie led NC State with 60 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns, including his memorable two scores against UNC this past Friday in the big win.

Gibson, who arrived at NC State as a defensive tackle, had 40 pancake blocks in 829 snaps this season.

Joining Knight on the honorable mentions selections included redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary, senior defensive end Daniel Joseph, redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore, junior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams and redshirt freshman cornerback Shyheim Battle.

Fourteen NC State players filled slots, with some grabbing two slots like Zonovan Knight being first-team at kick returner, and honorable mention at running back.