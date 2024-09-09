NC State has resolve to improve, ready to move forward
NC State coach Dave Doeren's recaps the 51-10 loss to Tennessee, looks forward to facing Louisiana Tech on Saturday and takes questions from the media during his weekly Zoom press conference Monday.
Click below to watch the videos:
