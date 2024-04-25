NC State's football players are hoping to hear its names called this Thursday-through-Saturday, with two expected to hear their names called for sure. The NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday in Detroit with the first round and continues Friday at 7 p.m. for rounds 2-3. The fourth-through-seventh rounds will take place at 12 p.m. Saturday.

NC State outside linebacker Payton Wilson is expected to go in the first three rounds. (USA Today Sports photos)

NFL.com: No. 80 overall pick — Third round to Cincinnati Bengals. Pro Football Focus: No. 29 overall pick — First round to the Indianapolis Colts ESPN.com No. 81 overall pick — Third round to the Seattle Seahawks The Athletic: No. 56 overall pick — Second round to the Dallas Cowboys

NC State center Dylan McMahon is expected to get drafted Saturday. (USA Today sports photos)

NFL.com: No. 112 overall pick — Fourth round to Carolina Panthers. Pro Football Focus: No. 214 overall pick — Sixth round to the Cincinnati Bengals. ESPN.com No. 247 overall pick — Seventh round to the Houston Texans. The Athletic: No. 232 overall pick — Seventh round to the Minnesota Vikings

Former NC State player

NFL.com: No. 254 overall pick — Seventh round to the Los Angeles Rams. The Athletic: No. 185 overall pick — Sixth round to the New York Jets.