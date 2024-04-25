Advertisement
NC State has pair of players in NFL mock drafts

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State's football players are hoping to hear its names called this Thursday-through-Saturday, with two expected to hear their names called for sure.

The NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday in Detroit with the first round and continues Friday at 7 p.m. for rounds 2-3. The fourth-through-seventh rounds will take place at 12 p.m. Saturday.

NC State outside linebacker Payton Wilson is expected to go in the first three rounds.
NC State outside linebacker Payton Wilson is expected to go in the first three rounds. (USA Today Sports photos)
NFL.com:

No. 80 overall pick — Third round to Cincinnati Bengals.

Pro Football Focus:

No. 29 overall pick — First round to the Indianapolis Colts

ESPN.com

No. 81 overall pick — Third round to the Seattle Seahawks

The Athletic:

No. 56 overall pick — Second round to the Dallas Cowboys

NC State center Dylan McMahon is expected to get drafted Saturday.
NC State center Dylan McMahon is expected to get drafted Saturday. (USA Today sports photos)

NFL.com:

No. 112 overall pick — Fourth round to Carolina Panthers.

Pro Football Focus:

No. 214 overall pick — Sixth round to the Cincinnati Bengals.

ESPN.com

No. 247 overall pick — Seventh round to the Houston Texans.

The Athletic:

No. 232 overall pick — Seventh round to the Minnesota Vikings

Former NC State player

NFL.com:

No. 254 overall pick — Seventh round to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Athletic:

No. 185 overall pick — Sixth round to the New York Jets.

