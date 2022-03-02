NC State has mix of veterans, newcomers this spring

NCSU coach Dave Doeren understands expectations will be sky-high for a team that should win at least 10 games on the field for the second time in school history and compete for an ACC title. NC State might even get some consideration for the college football playoffs, which will have Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan serve as the chair for the selection committee.

NC State has a litany of veterans back for spring football, which might help some younger players gain new-found experience.

“It is just a different mindset as far as coming back,” Doeren said. “You just can’t be complacent. You have to remember we didn’t win the ACC [last year].

“We had a really good season and a lot of those guys are back. They want to better than they were. They carry that chip on their shoulder, particularly with how our season finished [with not playing the Holiday Bowl].”

Redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary is one of the big reasons for optimism. He went 283-of-431 passing for 3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns and five interceptions last year.

“For a head coach to have his starting quarterback back, who he has had success with and believes in, I sleep better at night,” Doeren said. “Devin is in a different place than he was 12 months ago. I’m excited for him.”

One gaping hole will be at left tackle with Ikem Okwonu projected as a top 5-10 draft pick, and ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has him going No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fifth-year senior Bryson Speas has played several spots on the NC State offensive line, and was operating at left tackle Wednesday.

“[Offensive line] Coach [John] Garrison has always cross-trained guys that are capable, and getting Speas at that position, so he can play it,” Doeren said. “If Tim [McKay] ends up there some, I wouldn’t be surprised.

“[Redshirt junior] Anthony Belton will see there and [redshirt freshman] Patrick Matan. We have to get guys reps.”

Junior running back Jordan Houston, sophomore back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye and redshirt sophomore Delbert Mimms will try and replace the departed Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person, who both entered the NFL Draft a year early.

“In 14 practices, I’ll have a better picture of where we are at,” Doeren said.

The other key loss on offense was star wide receiver Emeka Emezie. Sophomore Porter Rooks and Maryland graduate transfer Darryl Jones will try and fill some of that void.

“We are just trying to gap the youth of our receiver room [in adding Jones] and the age of our receiver room,” Doeren said. “With Thayer [Thomas] coming back and D.C. [Devin Carter] coming back, and Porter has played. Everyone else is young.”

NC State was able to redshirt the majority of the class of 2021 last year, with such an experienced squad. That will pay off down the road.

“Redshirting guys helps them a lot in a lot of ways,” Doeren said. “The maturity aspect and ability to get in that weight room and get confident in their body and go out there and compete against a 22-year-old guy at times. That is hard for an 18-year-old.”

Doeren welcomed back several players who were injured last year, who redshirted.

“It was good to see Micah Crowell playing again, coming back from his injury,” Doeren said. “Chase Hattley was out there playing for the first time. Zyun Reeves [too]. Some guys who didn’t play who were on the team.

“Then you got the mid-year guys who are here, getting out there.”

Crowell hasn’t played an organized football game since his sophomore year at Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth, and is now switching from wide receiver to running back. Hartley, who is from Cary Panther Creek, has grown to 6-3 and 215 pounds, and has out-grown the safety position.

“Both players were open to it,” said Doeren on switching positions. “Like most people, they want to play. They’ve seen what has happened here with their bodies and have filled out. They are both big kids, who have filled in nicely. It gives them a better opportunity.”

NC State has 11 players who will all or part of spring drill — three on offense and eight on defense.

H-Backs/tight ends Christopher Toudle and Trent Pennix, along with wide receiver Christopher Scott represent the offense. Defensive linemen C.J. Clark, Cory Durden and Davin Jackson, along with linebackers Payton Wilson and Isaiah Moore are in the Wolfpack’s front seven. Nickel Tyler Baker-Williams and cornerbacks Cecil Powell and Aydan White are from the secondary.

Wilson and Moore are progressing well from their respective injuries. Wilson had shoulder surgery and Moore had a knee surgery.

“Payton is doing great,” Doeren said. “Every hurdle he has passed. He is going through the spring and will need to get him back to where he needs to be this summer. He’s fully cleared to do the things he’s doing.

“[Moore] is doing great. Both those guys are just on a later timeline. They’ll both be full speed during the summer.”

The injuries to Powell and White will open up the door for some of the other backup cornerbacks.

“I am excited to see Teshaun Smith come back,” Doeren said. “He’s been out for a while and played a little bit last year. He’s an experienced player, who hasn’t been healthy.

“Seeing the progression of [redshirt freshman] Nate Evans, I’m looking forward to that.”