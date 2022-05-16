NC State has made strong impression on top 125 Grant Godfrey
Saturday’s are always fun in Grant Godfrey’s house.
Godfrey’s father is former Georgia star linebacker Randall Godfrey, who was a tackling machine for the Bulldogs. He went in the second round with the No. 49 overall pick to the Dallas Cowboys, and played in the NFL from 1996-2007. He amassed 850 tackles, 17 sacks, 19 forced fumbles and six interceptions in 170 career games (149 starts).
"We watch football every Saturday," Grant Godfrey said. "We are in the basement just watching it. We love football."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news