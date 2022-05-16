Saturday’s are always fun in Grant Godfrey’s house.

Godfrey’s father is former Georgia star linebacker Randall Godfrey, who was a tackling machine for the Bulldogs. He went in the second round with the No. 49 overall pick to the Dallas Cowboys, and played in the NFL from 1996-2007. He amassed 850 tackles, 17 sacks, 19 forced fumbles and six interceptions in 170 career games (149 starts).

"We watch football every Saturday," Grant Godfrey said. "We are in the basement just watching it. We love football."