NC State has the rare opportunity of figuring out a game plan where going into the Wake Forest game, chances are good for the offense to have success throwing the football and running it.

Wake Forest and NC State are the bottom two in the ACC in points per game allowed. NC State's statistics got skewed by allowing a combined 110 points against Clemson and Tennessee. The Wolfpack are last at 33.6 points a contest.

Wake Forest allowed a combined 81 points against both Mississippi and Louisiana, and are allowing 31.3 points a contest. The Demon Deacons are last in the league in allowing 470.5 yards per game of total offense, and also 17th in allowing 184.8 rushing yards a contest.

Wake Forest's pass defense isn't much better at 16th in the ACC in allowing 285.8 yards per game. That is why it will be interesting to see what approach NC State will take at 12 p.m. Saturday on the CW Network.

Will the Wolfpack run the football to help set up the pass or vice versa? With having a freshman quarterback in Cedrick "C.J." Bailey, odds might be more to lean on the rushing attack in the first quarter.

Click below to listen to coach Dave Doeren's Thursday media availability.