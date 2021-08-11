NC State H-Back Trent Pennix brings versatility to the Wolfpack offense
NC State redshirt sophomore Trent Pennix had 13 yards from scrimmage in seven appearances last season, but he could end up being the X-factor of the Wolfpack’s offense this fall.
Those numbers don’t reflect a lack of ability, however. Rather, they are the product of limited opportunities.
Pennix, a 6-3, 236-pound local product from Sanderson High in Raleigh, appeared in just seven games last season while battling injuries. And when he was available, it was a struggle to find the field in a crowded position group.
In his first three years with the program, Pennix has been listed as a running back. Sophomore Zonovan Knight and junior Ricky Person handled the bulk of the Pack’s carries last season, and sophomore Jordan Houston accounted for a majority of the rest.
Considering all three of those ball carriers return this fall, the coaching staff made a conscious effort this offseason to find ways to get Pennix on the field.
The result? A position change.
While the Pack has more than its fair share of talent at running back, its tight end room became thin this offseason with the departures of Cary Angeline and Dylan Autenrieth.
The solution? Move Pennix to H-Back, a position within the tight end room that requires a large, athletic skill player capable of blocking and catching passes.
“It all started when [tight ends] coach [Todd] Goebbel told me I might end up playing both,” Pennix said. “I’m getting used to it. The guys have really helped me get comfortable with all of the plays, all of the formations and all of the concepts.
“It’s getting to the point where I’m helping the new freshmen that just came in. I feel like we could do some really great things on the field as a position group.”
The new position is quite similar to the role Jaylen Samuels played during his four-year stint at NC State from 2014-2017.
Samuels, who was listed at 5-11, 228 pounds as a senior in 2017, regularly took carries out of the backfield, caught passes, blocked on run sets and was essentially an offensive Swiss Army knife for the Pack during his time in Raleigh.
Now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Samuels connected with Pennix during the offseason to prepare him for his new role.
“Coach Goebbel and I talk about it all the time,” Samuels said. “During film, he has this section in the playbook where we look at other players to learn how they play and reflect off of them. He made a whole cut-up of just J-Sam, so I’m just constantly watching that, observing how he plays.”
Samuels isn’t the only Pack Pro Pennix has been in touch with this summer. He also has a strong relationship with former Wolfpack defensive tackle Alim McNeill.
McNeill and Pennix are both products of Sanderson High in Raleigh and were both members of NC State’s recruiting class of 2018, but their friendship dates back to the sixth grade.
“That bond carried on to college and all throughout high school,” McNeill. “We had classes together in high school, and the friendship was really there. We constantly got work in off the field, and we pretty much did everything together. When the time came, I actually committed first. I texted him about my decision, and he told me to just make sure it was the right choice for me.
‘We ended up both committing here and got to play together for three years. Now he’s with the Lions, and I just wish him nothing but the best. I thank him for everything he’s done in helping me get to where I am now because without him, or any of my boys here, I wouldn’t be the guy I am today.”
Now Pennix has just over three weeks to put the finishing touches on his offseason position change development before the Pack’s 2021 opener on Sept. 2 against South Florida.
“All the coaches tell me that I’m very fast,” Pennix said. “When it comes to running routes, sometimes I’m out of control. I’m still working on that. Coach Goebell told me, ‘I want to be able to pull you, not push you.’ I take it as a compliment. I’ll fight for him and do everything I can to just make all the coaches happy and trust me.”
And don’t be surprised to see Pennix earn some snaps at running back as well. The offensive weapon is preparing for both roles ahead of the season.
“As I’m studying the playbook, Coach Goebbel is telling me to not just focus on one position,” Pennix said. “He wants me to know both positions, including receiver because who knows, the team could need me there too. Everybody on our offense could be at any position, so it’s important for us to study the whole system as opposed to one certain role.”
