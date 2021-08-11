NC State H-Back Trent Pennix brings versatility to the Wolfpack offense

NC State redshirt sophomore Trent Pennix had 13 yards from scrimmage in seven appearances last season, but he could end up being the X-factor of the Wolfpack’s offense this fall. Those numbers don’t reflect a lack of ability, however. Rather, they are the product of limited opportunities. Pennix, a 6-3, 236-pound local product from Sanderson High in Raleigh, appeared in just seven games last season while battling injuries. And when he was available, it was a struggle to find the field in a crowded position group. In his first three years with the program, Pennix has been listed as a running back. Sophomore Zonovan Knight and junior Ricky Person handled the bulk of the Pack’s carries last season, and sophomore Jordan Houston accounted for a majority of the rest. Considering all three of those ball carriers return this fall, the coaching staff made a conscious effort this offseason to find ways to get Pennix on the field. The result? A position change.

Redshirt sophomore Trent Pennix has 125 career rushing yards and 165 career receiving yards in three seasons at NC State. (NC State media relations)

While the Pack has more than its fair share of talent at running back, its tight end room became thin this offseason with the departures of Cary Angeline and Dylan Autenrieth. The solution? Move Pennix to H-Back, a position within the tight end room that requires a large, athletic skill player capable of blocking and catching passes. “It all started when [tight ends] coach [Todd] Goebbel told me I might end up playing both,” Pennix said. “I’m getting used to it. The guys have really helped me get comfortable with all of the plays, all of the formations and all of the concepts. “It’s getting to the point where I’m helping the new freshmen that just came in. I feel like we could do some really great things on the field as a position group.” The new position is quite similar to the role Jaylen Samuels played during his four-year stint at NC State from 2014-2017. Samuels, who was listed at 5-11, 228 pounds as a senior in 2017, regularly took carries out of the backfield, caught passes, blocked on run sets and was essentially an offensive Swiss Army knife for the Pack during his time in Raleigh. Now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Samuels connected with Pennix during the offseason to prepare him for his new role. “Coach Goebbel and I talk about it all the time,” Samuels said. “During film, he has this section in the playbook where we look at other players to learn how they play and reflect off of them. He made a whole cut-up of just J-Sam, so I’m just constantly watching that, observing how he plays.”