NC State guard Chandler Zavala wins appeal for sixth year

Zavala has been in limbo all offseason, wondering if pursuing a professional football future was the next step.

The combination of lawyers intervening and a second appeal gave NC State fifth-year left guard Chandler Zavala an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA on Thursday.

Zavala got injured in the fifth game of the season vs. Louisiana Tech and underwent season-ending back surgery. The Wolfpack rushed for over 148 yards in four of the first five games, and then only topped 100 yards in three of the final seven contests.

Zavala had previously played 23 games at Fairmont State from 2017-2019, and then sat out the 2020 season due to COVID. He transferred to NC State and the 6-foot-5, 325-pounder from Boynton Beach, Fla., quickly won the job in Raleigh.

Zavala was named the ACC offensive lineman of the week after he had 10 pancakes in just 45 plays vs. Furman in the third game of the season. He finished with 19 pancakes and zero sacks allowed in 340 plays.

The return of Zavala gives NC State added flexibility along the offensive line. Redshirt sophomore Dylan McMahon made the move from right guard to left guard to replace Zavala. Redshirt junior guard Derrick Eason was then inserted at right guard. NC State also has three options for the tackle spots with Anthony Belton, Bryson Speas and Timothy McKay. Speas can also play either of the guard positions.