PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1QWFc5UkNZNk1DJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVBYVzlSQ1k2TUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1QWFc5UkNZNk1DJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

NC State goes back to basics to grind out win

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State expected a physical game with the potential to be low scoring against Northern Illinois on Saturday.

The Wolfpack’s defense rose to the occasion with two big sacks that caused forced fumbles, which NC State recovered deep in Northern Illinois territory. That proved to be the difference in NC State’s 24-17 win over Northern Illinois (2-2) in front of 56,919 fans at Carter-Finley Stadium to improve to 3-2.

The first big defensive play came when senior safety Donovan Kaufman did a crafty blitz and sacked redshirt junior quarterback Ethan Hampton from the blindside for a loss of 14 yards, and Kaufman scooped it up for the touchdown and 14-7 lead with 14:15 left in the second quarter.

Related link — Box score: Northern Illinois at NC State

Advertisement
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2xwZ0doc29LdkhFP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Three plays later, and freshman quarterback Cedrick “C.J.” Bailey threw a three-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Kevin Concepcion. That gave NC State a 24-14 lead with 11:47 left in the third quarter.

NC State senior defensive end Davin Vann has made it a gift to create turnovers on his sacks this season. Similar to what he did in turning around the Louisiana Tech game, he got a big sack and forced fumble against Hampton at the one-yard line line.

Vann and Kaufman were two of the defensive heroes in the Louisiana Tech game, where Vann’s big pass rush led to Kaufman getting a pick-six 33-yard touchdown. Now the two helped turn things around against Northern Illinois. Kaufman said it started in practice this past week.

“Last week it was embarrassing [losing 59-35 at Clemson],” Kaufman said. “There's really no other way to put it and it's sad that it had to be that way for me and others to come out, with that fire in us.”

Doeren promised changes and he had senior safety Kerry Martin start and spit time with senior Bishop Fitzgerald. Redshirt freshman defensive end Isaiah Shirley got his first career start, and redshirt freshman nickel Tamarcus Cooley got the start and ended the contest with an interception in the end zone on the Huskies’ “Hail Mary” pass. Reserve junior cornerback Devon Marshall snagged the other interception.

Doeren said the Wolfpack have to be tougher than the teams they faced, and called practices this week "Bloody Tuesday" and "Bloody Wednesday." Competing in the trenches and limiting Northern Illinois senior star running back Antario Brown to 28 carries for 114 yards and zero touchdowns was key.

“We played dominant defense against a really good football team,” Doeren said. “You have to give Northern Illinois credit. I mean, that is a really tough, good football program that we just beat.

“When you get four takeaways on defense, you don't turn the ball over on offense and you punt the ball the way we did, you're going to win a lot of games.”

The defense was aided by the stellar job of redshirt junior punter Caden Noonkester, who averaged 49.8 yards on eight punts, and had seven pinned inside the 20-yard line. His punting led to setting up two big sacks by Vann and Kaufman deep in NIU territory.

“I mean, it's huge,” NC State redshirt junior middle linebacker Caden Fordham said. “Anytime you can flip the field like that, coming out as a defense, having a longer field for the offense, it's always huge for us to have that advantage.”

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3h4d0dtR05zYjVnP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

NC State’s offense proved to be a work in progress, with Bailey throwing for 108 yards and the Wolfpack rushing 27 times for 63 yards and Bailey getting a one-yard touchdown run to start the scoring to build a 7-0 lead.

The defense kept Bailey and the offense energized during the difficult times.

“It gave me a lot of energy with those turnovers and those fumbles and those plays I was making,” Bailey said. “They turned the whole Carter-Finley up and that was really big and with them making plays and everything, it translated to our offense having success as well.

“Our defense needed us and we wasn't putting up any points even. We wasn't even getting in the red zone. I’ll say I need to do better.”

Doeren said the game was personal to him, for a few reasons. He wanted to see the team show heart and toughness following the 59-35 loss at Clemson. He also wanted to beat the program that gave him his head coaching start. His two years at Northern Illinois from 2011-12 changed the trajectory of his life.

That was a very personal win for me,” Doeren said. “I have really fond memories of coaching there. A lot of players that I stay in touch with from there and set records as a coach there, and have done the same here.

“Losing to the place that you used to coach at isn't something you want to carry around. All wins are precious, but that one meant a lot to me as an individual. I thank the players and the staff for that because that one meant a lot.”

NC State hosts Wake Forest at 12 p.m. next Saturday on the CW Network.

“We just can't relax,” Kaufman said. “We got to do the same thing next week in practice. Start on really Tuesday, but really tomorrow, we're going to put this to bed, watch that, then get ready for our next opponent in practice.”

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCBzdGF0aXN0aWNzIGZvciBOQyBTdGF0ZSYjMzk7cyAyNC0x NyB3aW4gb3ZlciB2aXNpdGluZyBOb3J0aGVybiBJbGxpbm9pczogPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1plNUdaUDdpTEMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9a ZTVHWlA3aUxDPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRoZVdvbGZwYWNrQ2VudHJhbCAo QE5DU3RhdGVSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v TkNTdGF0ZVJpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTg0MDExMTcyMTM5NjIyMDA3OT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25jc3RhdGUucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL25jLXN0YXRlLWdvZXMtYmFjay10by1iYXNpY3MtdG8tZ3JpbmQt b3V0LXdpbi0xIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0 OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50 LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9 IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBv ZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAg ICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsK ICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgp Owo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9z Yi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9 aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZuY3N0YXRlLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGbmMt c3RhdGUtZ29lcy1iYWNrLXRvLWJhc2ljcy10by1ncmluZC1vdXQtd2luLTEm YzU9MjAyMjczMzEyMCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=