NC State tried four straight running plays with sophomore Demie Sumo-Karngbaye to punch it in from the one-yard line in the fourth quarter, bypassing a field goal that ended up looming large in the end.

Add it up and No. 13-ranked NC State hung on for a surprisingly tough victory against a much-improved and physical ECU squad. How physical?

NC State had three big moments on special teams — blocking an ECU punt for a touchdown, having Pirates kicker Owen Daffer miss an extra point, and the biggest of all, Daffer missed a 41-yard field wide right in front of 51,711 fans.

GREENVILLE — NC State wasn’t happy about how it played Saturday, but glad to still defeat East Carolina 21-20 in front of a record Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium crowd.

NC State coach Dave Doeren was blunt in his assessment following the game. He knows the squad has work to do starting with hosting Charleston Southern next Saturday. Doeren doesn’t think his veteran squad to get built back up again.

“We’ll get a lot better but one thing I can’t do is change our record tomorrow,” Doeren said. “We are 1-0. It doesn’t count any different if you win by 100.”

Doeren said the film study Sunday will be intense, and that goes to both sides of the ball. He felt the defense missed more tackles than usual in allowing 383 yards of offense. ECU veteran quarterback Holton Ahlers did throw two interceptions in the loss.

The two trips inside East Carolina’s two-yard line that didn’t result in points bothered Doeren.

“You have to give East Carolina a lot of credit,” Doeren said. “We were up 21-7 and the kids fought. They had two goal-line stands where we fumbled one [Jordan Houston] and then got stopped on the other. That was maybe the most disappointing part of the day was that.”

All Doeren could do was watch on the final possession. East Carolina was out of timeouts and rushed the field-goal unit on to the field. Doeren said he had to call timeout because NC State had some injuries and only had nine players for the scenario on the field. He was also hoping Daffer would be thinking about his missed extra point with 2:58 left in the game.

Daffer lined it up — he went 19 of 23 on field goals last year — and he missed it, much to the delight to the delight of the Wolfpack fans in attendance, and to the relief of the players.

“He just missed right, thank God,” Leary said. “Sometimes that is how football is. Luckily for us, it’s a win that we can learn from a lot. We aren’t walking out of here with a loss to learn from.

“A whole bunch to improve and get better at. We aren’t satisfied.”

NC State rushed 32 times for 133 yards and Sumo-Karngbaye got his first career touchdown with a 24-yard score with 1:09 left in the second quarter. Leary threw for 211 yards, one touchdown and interception, but the rhythm was off.

Sumo-Karngbaye finished with 79 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown, and was the bright spot of the offense.

“He is hard to tackle, runs through contact, is tough and took care of the ball,” Doeren said.

The defense had to overcome the loss of redshirt junior outside linebacker Payton Wilson due to an undisclosed upper body injury. Wilson got hurt in the second game last year and underwent shoulder surgery on both shoulders. Junior Jaylon Scott replaced him. NC State also got dinged up at times at cornerback.

“There are a lot of guys who expected to play better than today,” Doeren said. “The film is going to be very embarrassing for some of them and not because I am going to embarrass them. They missed a ton of tackles. Guys that we know normally tackle very well on the defense last year. It was a lot of the same players. We didn’t get it done.”