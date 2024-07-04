Atlanta (Ga.) Lakeside High High senior defensive lineman Makhi Williams-Lee was a little bit of a late bloomer in recruiting. NC State offered Wiliams-Lee on May 14, and was able to have him come on an official visit June 14-16 for his first look at Raleigh. Williams-Lee also officially visited Oklahoma and Texas Tech before waiting a few weeks to mull over his choices. He gave NC State the good news Thursday in celebrating the July 4 holiday.

NCSU defensive line coach Charley Wiles played a crucial role in helping the Wolfpack land Williams-Lee. The 6-foot-2, 270-pound Williams-Lee had 77 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in 10 games played last year. He brings versatility to the defensive line. Williams-Lee joins defensive end commit Colby Cronk of Palm Coast (Fla.) Flagler High and nose tackle Omarian Abraham of Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage in NC State's class of 2025 defensive line group. Williams-Lee also has offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Connecticut, East Carolina, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Kent State, Liberty, Massachusetts, Memphis, Temple, Troy, Western Kentucky, Alabama A&M, Jackson State, Tennessee-Martin and Wofford.

