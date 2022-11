NC State freshman wide receiver Terrell Timmons Jr. wasn't sure if he'd be redshirting this season or not, but now is making big catches.

Timmons hauled in a 43-yard reception, which sparked the Wolfpack in last Thursday's 22-21 victory over Virginia Tech. The former Greensboro (N.C.) Northern Guilford standout is now firmly in the wide receiver rotation.

NC State hosts Wake Forest at 8 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network.

