NC State freshman QB Cedrick Bailey soaking in knowledge
Cedrick Bailey had a near story-book prep career at Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna, and he’s soaking in all that he can at NC State.
Bailey was able to enroll last January and take part in spring practices, and had some exciting moments in the NC State spring game. The Wolfpack know from past experiences, it is hard to predict whether a player is able to redshirt or not at the quarterback position.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news