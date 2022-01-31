NC State football schedule is released

The Wolfpack return eight defensive players who had at least seven starts, and welcome back injured linebacker stars Payton Wilson (shoulder) and Isaiah Moore (knee). The offense features seven starters, including gifted quarterback Devin Leary , who threw for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns in 12 games.

NC State plays four opponents who finished above .500 last year — East Carolina (7-5) and Texas Tech (7-6) in non-conference action and Clemson (10-3) and Wake Forest (11-3) from the ACC.

NC State, who went 9-3 last year, won't get the chance for revenge against Miami (Fla.), but can against the Demon Deacons on Nov. 5. WFU won 45-42 in a wild contest in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Nov. 13, 2021.

The Demon Deacons will return quarterback Sam Hartman, who threw for 4,228 yards and 39 touchdowns, plus rushed for 363 yards and 11 scores last year. Wide receiver A.T. Perry returns and he had 71 receptions for 1,293 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The other "circle it in ink" game will be Oct. 1 at Clemson. The Wolfpack topped the Tigers 27-21 in double overtime on Sept. 25. CU will feature a new defensive coordinator and offensive coordinator next year.

Clemson never truly got untracked throwing the football, but freshman running back Will Shipley had 149 carries for 739 yards and 11 touchdowns, and sophomore back Kobe Pace added 104 carries for 641 yards and six scores.

Sophomore linebacker Trenton Simpson, who attended Charlotte Mallard Creek, appears poised to be the next high NFL Draft pick. He had 65 tackles and six sacks. Sophomore defensive end Myles Murphy added seven sacks and 37 tackles.

The rivalry game with North Carolina again takes place after Thanksgiving on Nov. 25 in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels could be going through a youth movement with sophomore quarterback Jacolby Criswell or freshman Drake Maye. Whoever emerges at quarterback will feed sophomore wide receiver Josh Downs a steady amount of footballs. He caught 101 passes for 1,335 yards and eight touchdowns, plus he handled punt return duties.