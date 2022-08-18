NC State football predictions: Who will lead the Pack in tackles?
Who will lead NC State in various statistical categories is always fun in August.
Categories such as leading tackler, team leader in interceptions, leading rusher, receiver with the most catches and wideout with most receiving yards are all up for grabs this fall.
Who will lead NC State in tackles?
You know you have a good defense when four different players have a chance to lead the Wolfpack in tackles.
Linebackers Isaiah Moore, Payton Wilson and Drake Thomas, and safety Tanner Ingle are all capable of getting 100-plus tackles this season. Moore starts in the middle with Thomas and Wilson on the outside.
Moore and Wilson had injuries derail their seasons last year, but Thomas came through with 100 tackles and Ingle was right behind him at 82.
Moore finished with 43 tackles in seven games, and he had 94 stops in 2020, so he’s more than capable of reaching 100 this season with a healthy year.
Wilson had 108 tackles in 2020, but then double shoulder surgery ended his season in the second game. He’s looking for a bounce-back season and re-emerge as a top NFL Draft prospect.
Thomas has always been a tackling machine, dating back to being a quality three-star prospect by Rivals.com. He has 192 career tackles in 34 games.
Ingle could finish his NC State career with at least seven starts in five different seasons. He has 227 career tackles in 43 contests.
The competition will be hot and heavy, but the prediction here is that Thomas leads the team with an average of eight tackles a game, which would translate to 104. If NC State plays in the ACC title game, it jumps to 112.
