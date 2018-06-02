In a span of less than 24 hours, NC State has picked up verbal commitments from three top in-state targets.

At 3:30 p.m. Friday, top linebacker Drake Thomas from Heritage High in Wake Forest picked NC State over Clemson. Friday evening, slot receiver Keyon Lesane from Butler High in Matthews selected the Wolfpack over UNC.

Saturday afternoon, three-star lineman Zovon Lindsay from Trinity Christian in Fayetteville joined the class. Lindsay, 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, also had offers from, among others, South Carolina, Virginia, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

Although Lindsay primarily plays defensive line in high school he was recruited by NC State as an offensive line target. He is NCSU's eighth overall commitment in the 2019 class and the seventh in-state pledge.

The Wolfpacker will have more on Lindsay's decision shortly.