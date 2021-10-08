NC State football recruiting class of 2022 hot board
NC State has 12 verbal commitments in the 2022 class, leaving room for just a few more.
To view the commitments, check out our Red Light tracker here.
The number of known targets with offers from the Wolfpack that is still considering NC State is just a select few at the moment.
Here's a rundown of who is left.
Offered NC State Targets
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news