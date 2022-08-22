NC State football predictions: Who will lead Pack in receiving yards?

The latest installment is who will lead NC State in receiving yards. NC State lost star receiver Emeka Emezie and his 802 receiving yards to graduation, but the race will be intense to feel that void.

Categories such as leading tackler, team leader in interceptions, leading rusher, receiver with the most catches and wideout with most receiving yards are all up for grabs this fall.

Who will lead NC State in various statistical categories is always fun in August.

How intense will this battle be?

Senior Thayer Thomas and redshirt junior Devin Carter were separated by just 40 yards last year in 12 games, though Carter didn’t get a catch against North Carolina. Thomas caught 51 passes for 596 yards and eight touchdowns, and Carter snagged 31 balls for 556 yards and six scores.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Carter had his best game against Wake Forest with seven catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns. He had three games with at least 60 yards and that number definitely needs to grow for him to lead the squad in receiving, and the best is that he will. Carter should flirt with close to 800-plus yards this season, which will only get aided if NC State appears in the ACC title game.

Carter should average at least 60 receiving yards per game this season, in his quest for game-to-game consistency. He’s also a deep threat with a 58-yard touchdown against Syracuse and a 51-yard score against South Florida. What he could use is more singles and doubles because those scores were Carter’s only catches against the Bulls in the season opener and Orange on Nov. 20. Toss in the UNC game and it’s easy to see how his numbers could grow.

Thomas has been rather consistent, but had a combined two catches for seven yards vs. South Florida and at Florida State. He could have flirted with over 700 yards with better numbers in those two games and if the Holiday Bowl was played.

Thomas had a season-high four catches for 122 yards and a touchdown, with a 79-yard score. He also had 82 yards and a score against Furman and 80 yards and a score vs. Syracuse.

Now, the fun part might be who ends up as the No. 3 players is among the cadre of NC State running backs, wide receivers, H-back and tight ends.