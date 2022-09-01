Who will lead NC State in various statistical categories is always fun in August. Categories such as leading tackler, team leader in interceptions, leading rusher, receiver with the most catches and wideout with most receiving yards are all up for grabs this fall. The latest installment is who will lead NC State in interceptions. It is likely the hardest category to predict going into the season.

NC State senior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams was an honorable mention All-ACC selection last year. (The Wolfpack Central)

Who will lead NC State in interceptions?

Former NC State cornerback David Amerson once had 13 interceptions in 2011, which is astonishing. NC State had 15 interceptions as a team last year. NC State junior outside linebacker Drake Thomas led the way last year with three interceptions. Each of the defensive backs, along with Thomas and redshirt junior outside linebacker Payton Wilson could make a case. One of those candidates was a pretty solid high school receiver, though Wilson probably could have been a tight end/H-back in college. Senior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams played wide receiver and defensive back at Southeast Raleigh High, and he has some hands. Baker-Willaims had 31 catches for 594 yards and six touchdowns his senior year in 2017. He had two interceptions last year to finish tied for second on NC State. No one will probably every approach Amerson's 13 interceptions, but Baker-Williams could double his total and pick off four passes this upcoming season. NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson said during fall camp that he trusts Baker-Williams guarding opposing teams top-end receivers. If that ends up the case, he'll get plenty of chances. For that reason, the choice is Baker-Williams.