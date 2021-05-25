NC State football position group analysis: Linebackers

Throughout the offseason, we will analyze all nine of the primary position groups on offense and defense. Today, we move on to the linebackers.

The Pack is coming off of an 8-4 campaign in 2020, including a program-record seven ACC wins.

NC State Wolfpack football is set to begin its 2021 season with a home contest against South Florida on Thursday, Sept. 2 in Carter-Finley Stadium.

NC State returns all of its starting linebackers from the 2020 campaign, which was already the strength of its defense last season.

Redshirt sophomore Payton Wilson, who started in all 10 of his appearances, led the ACC with 108 tackles, becoming the first Wolfpack player to do so since Levar Fisher in 2000. Along with his league-leading 10.8 tackles per game, Wilson produced a team-high 11.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 6.0 quarterback hurries, 1.0 pass breakup and a team-high 2.0 interceptions.

The 6-4, 235-pounder earned first-team All-ACC honors from the league's official vote and the Associated Press (AP). He was also named the ACC linebacker of the week three times.

Redshirt junior Isaiah Moore was a team captain that wore the program's prized No. 1 jersey, which has been rewarded to an exemplary leader on-and-off of the field since head coach Dave Doeren arrived in 2013. He was the only linebacker to start in all 12 contests in 2020 and was one of three Pack defenders to do so, along with sophomore safety Jakeen Harris and redshirt freshman corner Shyheim Battle.

Moore finished second on the team and fifth in the ACC with 94 tackles. He also produced 11 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 4.0 quarterback pressures, 2.0 pass breakups and 1.0 fumble recovery.

Sophomore Drake Thomas started in all 10 of his appearances and finished the season with 58 tackles, 9.5 for loss, 3.0 sacks, 5.0 quarterback pressures and 1.0 pass breakup.

Redshirt junior Vi Jones was the unofficial fourth linebacker in NC State's 3-3-5 system and was also the most valuable player of special teams last season. Jones started in four games and appeared in all 12, registering 35 tackles, 5.0 for loss, 3.0 sacks, 2.0 quarterback hurries and 1.0 forced fumble. He also blocked three kicks on special teams, including the game-winner last in the fourth quarter of the Wolfpack's 15-14 win over then-ranked No. 23 Liberty.

Sophomore Jayland Scott appeared in every contest and started in the Gator Bowl, finishing the year with 16 tackles, 1.0 for loss and an interception that was returned for 16 yards.

Redshirt freshman Seth Williams also appeared in all 12 contests, claiming 5.0 tackles. Freshman Devon Betty appeared in 11 games and produced 2.0 tackles in his debut collegiate season.