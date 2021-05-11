 NC State football position group analysis: Defensive line
NC State football position group analysis: Defensive line

NC State Wolfpack football is set to begin its 2021 season with a home contest against South Florida on Thursday, Sept. 2 in Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Pack is coming off of an 8-4 campaign in 2020, including a program-record seven ACC wins.

Throughout the offseason, we will analyze all nine of the primary position groups on offense and defense. Today, we move on to the defensive line.

NC State Wolfpack football Terrell Dawkins
NC State redshirt freshman defensive end Terrell Dawkins' 4.5 sacks in 2020 was the moat among freshmen in the ACC. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

Projected Depth Chart

Starters

Fifth-year senior Daniel Joseph — 6-3, 265 pounds (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)

Redshirt freshman C.J. Clark — 6-3, 300 pounds (New London, N.C.)

Redshirt freshman Terrell Dawkins — 6-4, 245 pounds (Concord, N.C.)

Reserves (Listed by class)

Redshirt junior Cory Durden — 6-5, 305 pounds (Newberry, Fla.)

Redshirt junior Ibrahim Kante — 6-4, 263 pounds (New York, N.Y.)

Redshirt junior Dante Johnson — 6-3, 315 pounds (Apopka, Fla.)

Sophomore Savion Jackson — 6-2, 290 pounds (Clayton, N.C.)

Redshirt freshman Joshua Harris — 6-4, 350 pounds (Roxboro, N.C.)

Freshman Davin Vann — 6-2, 296 pounds (Cary, N.C.)

Freshman Claude Larkins — 6-4, 284 pounds (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.)

Freshman Travali Price — 6-4, 260 pounds (Lincolnton, N.C.)

Freshman Zyun Reeves — 6-7, 240 pounds (Kernersville, N.C.)

