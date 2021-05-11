NC State football position group analysis: Defensive line
NC State Wolfpack football is set to begin its 2021 season with a home contest against South Florida on Thursday, Sept. 2 in Carter-Finley Stadium.
The Pack is coming off of an 8-4 campaign in 2020, including a program-record seven ACC wins.
Throughout the offseason, we will analyze all nine of the primary position groups on offense and defense. Today, we move on to the defensive line.
Projected Depth Chart
Starters
Fifth-year senior Daniel Joseph — 6-3, 265 pounds (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)
Redshirt freshman C.J. Clark — 6-3, 300 pounds (New London, N.C.)
Redshirt freshman Terrell Dawkins — 6-4, 245 pounds (Concord, N.C.)
Reserves (Listed by class)
Redshirt junior Cory Durden — 6-5, 305 pounds (Newberry, Fla.)
Redshirt junior Ibrahim Kante — 6-4, 263 pounds (New York, N.Y.)
Redshirt junior Dante Johnson — 6-3, 315 pounds (Apopka, Fla.)
Sophomore Savion Jackson — 6-2, 290 pounds (Clayton, N.C.)
Redshirt freshman Joshua Harris — 6-4, 350 pounds (Roxboro, N.C.)
Freshman Davin Vann — 6-2, 296 pounds (Cary, N.C.)
Freshman Claude Larkins — 6-4, 284 pounds (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.)
Freshman Travali Price — 6-4, 260 pounds (Lincolnton, N.C.)
Freshman Zyun Reeves — 6-7, 240 pounds (Kernersville, N.C.)
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news